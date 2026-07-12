ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gang-Raped In Rajasthan; Fake Aadhaar Card, Delhi-Srinagar Flight Ticket Seized From Accused

Dausa: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped, blackmailed and her Aadhaar card forged in Lalsot area of Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Sunday.

Dausa police have arrested the prime accused, along with his two associates, and a man who created the fake Aadhaar card. Mobile phones recovered from the accused, containing objectionable videos and photos of the victim, have been sent for forensic examination. Also, a flight ticket from Delhi to Srinagar was recovered from them.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim in June, investigations were launched, and Vakil Khan, the main accused, was arrested on July 7. Subsequently, his two associates were also nabbed and Nadeem Ansari, who allegedly created the fake Aadhaar card to disguise the victim's identify was arrested recently.

Lalsot DSP Surendra Singh said the victim had visited a shop to get her mobile phone repaired some months ago when the accused obtained her number and later won her trust by conversing with her, mimicking a female voice. The DSP said that Vakil Khan summoned the victim to Lalsot, where he forced her to have cold drink mixed with some sedatives and when she became unconscious, allegedly raped her. The accused also recorded the entire incident on mobile and used it to blackmail the victim for a long period, he said.