Woman Gang-Raped In Rajasthan; Fake Aadhaar Card, Delhi-Srinagar Flight Ticket Seized From Accused
The accused prepared a fake Aadhaar card for the victim using her photograph but with a different name reports ETV Bharat's Jitendra Singh Rajpoot.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
Dausa: A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped, blackmailed and her Aadhaar card forged in Lalsot area of Rajasthan's Dausa district, police said on Sunday.
Dausa police have arrested the prime accused, along with his two associates, and a man who created the fake Aadhaar card. Mobile phones recovered from the accused, containing objectionable videos and photos of the victim, have been sent for forensic examination. Also, a flight ticket from Delhi to Srinagar was recovered from them.
Based on a complaint filed by the victim in June, investigations were launched, and Vakil Khan, the main accused, was arrested on July 7. Subsequently, his two associates were also nabbed and Nadeem Ansari, who allegedly created the fake Aadhaar card to disguise the victim's identify was arrested recently.
Lalsot DSP Surendra Singh said the victim had visited a shop to get her mobile phone repaired some months ago when the accused obtained her number and later won her trust by conversing with her, mimicking a female voice. The DSP said that Vakil Khan summoned the victim to Lalsot, where he forced her to have cold drink mixed with some sedatives and when she became unconscious, allegedly raped her. The accused also recorded the entire incident on mobile and used it to blackmail the victim for a long period, he said.
"Investigation also uncovered that the accused had forced two of his acquaintances to rape the victim as well. The victim had filed a gang-rape complaint last month, following which the police arrested Vakil Khan on July 7. Two other accused were subsequently arrested based on information provided by him," Singh said.
The DSP said a fake Aadhaar card of the victim was found in their possession and it was revealed that the card was prepared to alter her identify, featuring a woman from a different religion. In this connection, police arrested Nadeem Ansari, a resident of Sawai Madhopur, who had created the fake Aadhaar card. The computer and printer used to create the card were seized and are currently under investigation.
"Police registered a case based on the victim's complaint, formed a special team, and arrested all four accused using technical evidence. Their mobile phones have been seized. The videos and photos found on these devices have been preserved as digital evidence and will undergo forensic examination," Singh said.
The DSP said that the purpose behind the seized Delhi-Srinagar flight ticket remains unclear and it is being probed. "The investigation so far has yielded no evidence linking the creation of fake Aadhaar cards to religious conversion. However, an impartial and thorough investigation into the entire matter is ongoing. Further legal action will be taken based on any new facts that emerge upon the completion of the investigation," he added.
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