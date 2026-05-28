Woman Gang-Raped In Jaipur, Male Friend Assaulted; Three Arrested
As per the complaint, the woman and her male friend were sitting outside a temple and talking when the accused reached there.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST
Jaipur: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Jaipur while returning from a temple with a male friend on May 23. Based on her complaint, the accused have been arrested, police said on Thursday.
According to the complaint, the woman and her friend had offered prayers at the temple on Sikar Road in Jaipur and were sitting outside, talking to each other. Suddenly, the accused came there and assaulted the woman's friend, held him hostage and took her to a deserted place, where she was allegedly gang-raped and beaten up.
After this, the trio fled the scene. The woman managed to return home and informed her family. On May 24, she narrated her ordeal to the police. The woman's medical examination was conducted and teams were formed to track the accused.
Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said the incident occurred on May 23 and all three accused were arrested on May 26. "The trio was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. The victim's statement is now scheduled to be recorded in court and police will seek the accused's remand following their identification parade", Kiran said.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that the accused had recorded a their video while they were sitting outside the temple on mobile phones. The accused had threatened to make the video viral on social media if she informed anyone about the incident, she told police.
Police said that the accused will be questioned after being taken on production warrant.
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