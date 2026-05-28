ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gang-Raped In Jaipur, Male Friend Assaulted; Three Arrested

Jaipur: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in Jaipur while returning from a temple with a male friend on May 23. Based on her complaint, the accused have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the woman and her friend had offered prayers at the temple on Sikar Road in Jaipur and were sitting outside, talking to each other. Suddenly, the accused came there and assaulted the woman's friend, held him hostage and took her to a deserted place, where she was allegedly gang-raped and beaten up.

After this, the trio fled the scene. The woman managed to return home and informed her family. On May 24, she narrated her ordeal to the police. The woman's medical examination was conducted and teams were formed to track the accused.