Woman Gang-Raped By Boyfriend's Two Drunk Friends In Kota, Hit With Liquor Bottle; 1 Detained
Kota Police are probing into the involvement of the woman's boyfriend in the incident. A minor among the two accused has been detained.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Kota: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend's two friends, who were in an inebriated state in Rajasthan's Kota district. One of the accused, a minor, was detained on Sunday, police added.
When the woman resisted, the accused hit her with a liquor bottle and gang-raped her while recording the incident with their mobile phones.
The woman registered a case at the local police station following the incident that took place on April 28.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (II), Poonam Chauhan, said, "A minor has been detained in connection with the incident and efforts are underway to trace the other accused. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the extent of the boyfriend's involvement in the incident," Chauhan added.
On April 28, the woman, a resident of Bundi, arrived in Kota to meet her boyfriend, Mukul (alias Dharmesh). She had asked Dharmesh to arrange a room for her. As Dharmesh was occupied, he asked his two friends to show her a room. One of the friends was a minor and the other was identified as Vinod, a resident of Aklera in Jhalawar.
According to the complainant, the duo took her to a room of an acquaintance, where they consumed alcohol and allegedly attempted to rape her. Upon resisting, the woman was hit by a liquor bottle, leaving her with a bruised neck. After this, they allegedly gang-raped her and also recorded a video of the act.
Chauhan said that the men were escorting her back to the Nayapura area when another altercation broke out between them and the woman raised an alarm. Hearing her, some passersby intervened and stopped the duo, she added.
During the commotion that ensued, both the accused fled the scene. Soon police arrived and took the woman to MBS Hospital, where she received stitches on her neck. After being discharged from the hospital, the woman formally lodged a police complaint, she said.
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