ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gang-Raped By Boyfriend's Two Drunk Friends In Kota, Hit With Liquor Bottle; 1 Detained

Kota: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by her boyfriend's two friends, who were in an inebriated state in Rajasthan's Kota district. One of the accused, a minor, was detained on Sunday, police added.

When the woman resisted, the accused hit her with a liquor bottle and gang-raped her while recording the incident with their mobile phones.

The woman registered a case at the local police station following the incident that took place on April 28.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (II), Poonam Chauhan, said, "A minor has been detained in connection with the incident and efforts are underway to trace the other accused. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the extent of the boyfriend's involvement in the incident," Chauhan added.