ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gang-Raped After Abduction From Keralam's Thrissur Lodge; Lover's Wife Among Five Arrested

Three of the five suspects who were arrested by Thrissur Police on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Thrissur: A 38-year-old woman from Nilambur in Kozhikode district was allegedly abducted from a private lodge in Thrissur and sexually assaulted after a gang posing as police officers forcibly took her and her male companion to Tamil Nadu.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the case, including the wife of the woman's alleged lover, who is suspected of having hired the gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Devi, 27, wife of Gunasekharan hailing from Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Thomas, Paulraj, Shankar and Raghupathi. The incident allegedly took place on September 22.

According to Keralam Police in Thrissur, the woman from Nilambur and Gunasekharan were in a relationship and had taken a room at a private lodge near the Thrissur KSRTC bus stand. Devi allegedly traced her husband's phone to Thrissur after learning that the two - Gunasekharan and the Nilambur woman - were staying there and subsequently engaged the gang to attack them.

The suspects allegedly arrived at the lodge posing as police officers and forced their way into the room. They allegedly restrained the couple, tied their hands and legs and gagged them before taking them by car towards Tiruppur.

During the journey, Gunasekharan was allegedly assaulted, suffering serious injuries to his arms and legs. The gang allegedly abandoned him outside a hospital in Turupur before fleeing.

Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted

He was subsequently admitted to Tiruppur Medical College Hospital. Police said Devi allegedly remained with him at the hospital while pretending that she was unaware of the circumstances behind the assault.

After leaving Gunasekharan at the hospital, two of the accused, identified as Thomas and Raghupathi, allegedly took the Nilambur woman in another vehicle and sexually assaulted her at a location near a bus stand. The woman subsequently managed to escape and reach Nilambur, where she received medical treatment and approached the police.