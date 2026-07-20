Woman Fruit Vendor Stabbed To Death At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple; Two Held
Police said the deceased has been identified as Jayshree Kshirsagar and suspect that she had a prolonged animosity with Anjali Khandizod, who has been arrested.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Shirdi: A female fruit vendor at the Sai Baba Temple premises in Maharashtra's Shirdi was stabbed to death, police said on Monday. The prime suspect, Fija Patel, and another woman, identified as Anjali Khandizod, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police said the deceased has been identified as Jayshree Kshirsagar, who used to sell pomegranates and cucumbers near Gate No. 4 of the temple. The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday when Kshirsagar was conducting her business as usual.
Eventually, she became embroiled in an argument with Fija, another vendor selling miscellaneous items in the same area, over a trivial matter which escalated into a physical fight. In a fit of rage, Fija repeatedly stabbed Jayshree with a sharp knife she was carrying with her.
Jayshree sustained serious injury to the abdomen and collapsed on the spot. Locals rushed her to the Saibaba Sansthan Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.
Personnel from the Shirdi police station rushed to the spot for investigation and arrested Jayshree and Anjali. Police suspect that the knife with which Jayshree was stabbed was provided by Anjali, as there was a prolonged animosity between her and Jayshree.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Fija called Anjali during the attack to inform her that Jayshree was at the spot, and she also had a dispute with her. Subsequently, Anjali provided Fija with a knife to kill her. Police suspect that the murder was committed at Anjali's behest, and a charge of criminal conspiracy has also been added to the case.
A case has been registered under Sections 103 (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Shirdi Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amol Bharti said both the accused would be produced in court on Monday to seek police custody.
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