ETV Bharat / state

Woman Fruit Vendor Stabbed To Death At Shirdi Sai Baba Temple; Two Held

Shirdi: A female fruit vendor at the Sai Baba Temple premises in Maharashtra's Shirdi was stabbed to death, police said on Monday. The prime suspect, Fija Patel, and another woman, identified as Anjali Khandizod, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Jayshree Kshirsagar, who used to sell pomegranates and cucumbers near Gate No. 4 of the temple. The incident took place around 11 pm on Sunday when Kshirsagar was conducting her business as usual.

Eventually, she became embroiled in an argument with Fija, another vendor selling miscellaneous items in the same area, over a trivial matter which escalated into a physical fight. In a fit of rage, Fija repeatedly stabbed Jayshree with a sharp knife she was carrying with her.

Jayshree sustained serious injury to the abdomen and collapsed on the spot. Locals rushed her to the Saibaba Sansthan Hospital, where she succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.