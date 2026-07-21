Woman From West Bengal Kidnapped And Raped In Mysuru
Mysuru SP said three people have been arrested in the case.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Mysuru: A 30-year-old woman from West Bengal was abducted and gang-raped at a lodge near Mugur village in T. Narasipur taluk in Karnataka's Mysuru district on the night of July 18. Police arrested three accused in connection with the case.
The accused Kiran alias Huccha, Rihan Khan and Kishore Kumar from T. Narasipur town have been arrested. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday. The police have also seized the car used in the kidnapping.
The woman from West Bengal lived in a rented house in T. Narasipur town and had been working at a roadside eatery for the past three months. The incident took place Saturday night when the woman was returning from a friend's house after a birthday celebration.
The accused, arriving in a car, approached her under the pretext of asking for an address and abducted her. Later, they took her to a lodge near Mugur village in Narasipur taluk and raped her. They also attacked her and snatched her mobile phone and Rs 5,000, the woman said in her complaint.
After raping her, the accused demanded Rs 1 lakh more. When the victim said she had money at home, the accused took her home in the same car. After reaching the house, the victim immediately went inside and locked the door. She also called the house owner and neighbours for help. Following this, the accused fled.
The house owner immediately informed the police about the incident, went to the women's police station and filed a complaint. Later, the police arrested the accused.
Mysore District Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi confirmed the incident. "Three people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and raping a woman from West Bengal," he said.
Read More
Four Kids Killed, Six Injured After Train Hits School Van Crossing Railway Tracks In Bengal