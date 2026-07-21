ETV Bharat / state

Woman From West Bengal Kidnapped And Raped In Mysuru

Mysuru: A 30-year-old woman from West Bengal was abducted and gang-raped at a lodge near Mugur village in T. Narasipur taluk in Karnataka's Mysuru district on the night of July 18. Police arrested three accused in connection with the case.

The accused Kiran alias Huccha, Rihan Khan and Kishore Kumar from T. Narasipur town have been arrested. They were remanded in judicial custody on Monday. The police have also seized the car used in the kidnapping.

The woman from West Bengal lived in a rented house in T. Narasipur town and had been working at a roadside eatery for the past three months. The incident took place Saturday night when the woman was returning from a friend's house after a birthday celebration.

The accused, arriving in a car, approached her under the pretext of asking for an address and abducted her. Later, they took her to a lodge near Mugur village in Narasipur taluk and raped her. They also attacked her and snatched her mobile phone and Rs 5,000, the woman said in her complaint.