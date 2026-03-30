Woman From West Bengal Gangraped In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Two Held
The accused raped the woman, whose husband works as a mason, on the pretext of dropping her at the police station.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman from West Bengal, at Narasinghpur locality in Bhubaneswar.
The woman lodged a complaint at the Tamando Women's police station based on which a case (no 102/2026) was registered. Police said the accused, Bichitra Sahu and Narayan Swain of Nayagarh, raped the woman on the pretext of dropping her at the railway station.
The victim's husband works as a mason. On Friday, the woman had a quarrel with her husband. She then asked one of the accused, whom she knew beforehand, to drop her at the railway station.
The accused took the woman to his friend's place near AIIMS at Narasinghpur where both of them raped her. The accused threatened the woman with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.
The victim remained silent for a couple of days and on Monday, mustered courage to lodge the police complaint. Police, after receiving the complaint, acted swiftly and arrested the accused.
The woman was medically examined at a hospital after which her statement was recorded by the police. The accused were produced in a local court and taken into custody. Police said more details of the case will be revealed after the accused are interrogated. Police said both the accused are ambulance drivers.
The incident has sparked outrage in the city, raising concerns about women’s safety. Locals expressed anger over the brutality and demanded strict punishment for the culprits.
Also Read
Uttar Pradesh: Minor 'Raped' After Being Lured With Money; Accused On The Run