ETV Bharat / state

Woman From West Bengal Gangraped In Odisha's Bhubaneswar, Two Held

Bhubaneswar: Police on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman from West Bengal, at Narasinghpur locality in Bhubaneswar.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Tamando Women's police station based on which a case (no 102/2026) was registered. Police said the accused, Bichitra Sahu and Narayan Swain of Nayagarh, raped the woman on the pretext of dropping her at the railway station.

The victim's husband works as a mason. On Friday, the woman had a quarrel with her husband. She then asked one of the accused, whom she knew beforehand, to drop her at the railway station.

The accused took the woman to his friend's place near AIIMS at Narasinghpur where both of them raped her. The accused threatened the woman with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone.