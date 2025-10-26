ETV Bharat / state

27-Year-Old Woman From Punjab Found Dead In Canada, Kin Allege Murder

The woman has been staying in Canada for the past four years. Her father said that his daughter had been missing since October 20.

27-Year-Old Woman From Punjab Found Dead In Canada
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Sangrur: A 27-year-old woman from Punjab’s Sangrur has been found dead in Canada under suspicious circumstances. According to sources, the deceased was found in Charles Daley Park, Ontario. Sources said that signs of injuries were found on her body.

Following this, the Canadian police conducted an investigation and issued a warrant against a suspect, identified as 27-year-old Manpreet Singh, also from Punjab.

The deceased woman was living in Canada for the last four years. The incident came to light after the deceased’s elder sister filed a missing persons report in Canada.

The deceased’s father said, "My daughter had been missing since October 20. She had left her house for work in the morning on the same day, but after that, we were not able to contact her. Following this, my elder daughter, who lives in Canada, informed us that our daughter had been killed.”

“Our daughter had gone to Canada four years ago, was doing a medical course there, and used to work 12-hour shifts. We thought that we would marry her off after coming to Punjab and send her back, but before that, the tragedy happened,” he said.

The deceased’s uncle said, “My niece was very warm-hearted and she only cared about work. I do not know what happened to her or why this happened.”

The family members have demanded strict action against the person who is under the scanner for the murder. Along with this, the family has requested the government to ensure the bringing of the body to India so that her last rites can be performed. An investigation into the matter is underway, official sources said.

Read More

  1. Canadian Police Arrest 8 Indian-Origin Men Over Mail Thefts
  2. Indian-Origin Man Extradited To Canada After Arrest In Texas Over Assault Case

TAGGED:

PUNJAB WOMAN
CANADA
WOMAN KILLED IN CANADA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.