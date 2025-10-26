ETV Bharat / state

27-Year-Old Woman From Punjab Found Dead In Canada, Kin Allege Murder

Sangrur: A 27-year-old woman from Punjab’s Sangrur has been found dead in Canada under suspicious circumstances. According to sources, the deceased was found in Charles Daley Park, Ontario. Sources said that signs of injuries were found on her body.

Following this, the Canadian police conducted an investigation and issued a warrant against a suspect, identified as 27-year-old Manpreet Singh, also from Punjab.

The deceased woman was living in Canada for the last four years. The incident came to light after the deceased’s elder sister filed a missing persons report in Canada.

The deceased’s father said, "My daughter had been missing since October 20. She had left her house for work in the morning on the same day, but after that, we were not able to contact her. Following this, my elder daughter, who lives in Canada, informed us that our daughter had been killed.”