27-Year-Old Woman From Punjab Found Dead In Canada, Kin Allege Murder
The woman has been staying in Canada for the past four years. Her father said that his daughter had been missing since October 20.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:13 PM IST
Sangrur: A 27-year-old woman from Punjab’s Sangrur has been found dead in Canada under suspicious circumstances. According to sources, the deceased was found in Charles Daley Park, Ontario. Sources said that signs of injuries were found on her body.
Following this, the Canadian police conducted an investigation and issued a warrant against a suspect, identified as 27-year-old Manpreet Singh, also from Punjab.
The deceased woman was living in Canada for the last four years. The incident came to light after the deceased’s elder sister filed a missing persons report in Canada.
The deceased’s father said, "My daughter had been missing since October 20. She had left her house for work in the morning on the same day, but after that, we were not able to contact her. Following this, my elder daughter, who lives in Canada, informed us that our daughter had been killed.”
“Our daughter had gone to Canada four years ago, was doing a medical course there, and used to work 12-hour shifts. We thought that we would marry her off after coming to Punjab and send her back, but before that, the tragedy happened,” he said.
The deceased’s uncle said, “My niece was very warm-hearted and she only cared about work. I do not know what happened to her or why this happened.”
The family members have demanded strict action against the person who is under the scanner for the murder. Along with this, the family has requested the government to ensure the bringing of the body to India so that her last rites can be performed. An investigation into the matter is underway, official sources said.
