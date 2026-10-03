Woman From Odisha's Koraput Delivers Baby At Bhubaneswar Railway Station
RPF personnel and team of Meri Saheli facilitated the delivery post which the mother and newborn were shifted to a hospital, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A pregnant woman travelling aboard Bangiriposi–Puri Express gave birth to a baby girl at Bhubaneswar railway station on Saturday.
According to reports, the woman, identified as Chandramani Bhoi of Bhoiguda in Koraput district, experienced severe labour pain as the train approached Bhubaneswar. Immediately after the train pulled into the station, she was brought out onto the platform, where she went into labour.
Personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and a team of ‘Meri Saheli’ stepped in to assist Chandramani who was travelling on an unreserved ticket from Badamara to Bhubaneswar in the Bangiriposi–Puri Express.
According to RPF, at around 10:25 an, Train No 18401 Bangiriposi–Puri Express arrived at platform no 4 of Bhubaneswar railway station. At around 10:45 am, on-duty RPF staff head constable PC Mohanty Mohanty saw Chandramani experiencing labour pain.
Mohanty immediately informed on-duty officers- lady ASI Namita Das, lady ASI Gitanjali Sethi, and Meri Saheli team members Sasmita Sahoo and Suman Meena of the matter.
The lady RPF officers and staff immediately reached the spot and provided necessary assistance to Chandramani. They facilitated the delivery of the baby girl. At around 11:15 am, the RPF officers arranged a vehicle, and Chandramani along with her newborn baby was shifted to Capital Hospital under the escort of the on-duty RPF officer and staff of RPF Post.
On arrival at Capital Hospital, both the mother and the newborn baby were admitted for further medical care. Chandramani's husband has also arrived at the hospital. Chandramani and her newborn are healthy, said doctors.
Also Read
Woman Gives Birth In Moving Train In Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur