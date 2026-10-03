ETV Bharat / state

Woman From Odisha's Koraput Delivers Baby At Bhubaneswar Railway Station

According to reports, the woman, identified as Chandramani Bhoi of Bhoiguda in Koraput district, experienced severe labour pain as the train approached Bhubaneswar. Immediately after the train pulled into the station, she was brought out onto the platform, where she went into labour.

Personnel of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and a team of ‘Meri Saheli’ stepped in to assist Chandramani who was travelling on an unreserved ticket from Badamara to Bhubaneswar in the Bangiriposi–Puri Express.

According to RPF, at around 10:25 an, Train No 18401 Bangiriposi–Puri Express arrived at platform no 4 of Bhubaneswar railway station. At around 10:45 am, on-duty RPF staff head constable PC Mohanty Mohanty saw Chandramani experiencing labour pain.

Mohanty immediately informed on-duty officers- lady ASI Namita Das, lady ASI Gitanjali Sethi, and Meri Saheli team members Sasmita Sahoo and Suman Meena of the matter.