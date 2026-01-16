ETV Bharat / state

Childless Couple Kidnaps Six-Year-Old Boy In Rewari, Child Recovered Safely

Rewari: In a case involving the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy from a residential neighbourhood in Haryana’s Rewari city, the police have arrested two accused, including a woman. The arrested individuals have been identified as Golu and Manisha, residents of Rampur village in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh. The duo was living together in a rented house in Rewari in a live-in relationship.

According to the complaint filed by Manjeet, a resident of Mirpur and Sadhu Shah Nagar locality in Rewari, the accused couple lived in his neighbourhood and often interacted with his son Sahil, occasionally offering him food. On January 10, Sahil suddenly went missing from home. Suspecting foul play, the family alleged that Golu and Manisha had kidnapped the child.

Acting on the complaint, the police registered a kidnapping case and launched a search operation. The very next day, the child was recovered safely from near Azad Chowk. During questioning, Sahil confirmed that Golu and Manisha had taken him away.