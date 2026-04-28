ETV Bharat / state

Woman From Jharkhand Found Dead In Decomposed State In Bengaluru; Police Intensify Probe

Bengaluru: Police have intensified their investigation after a 34-year-old woman from Jharkhand was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a rented house in Adugodi. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

The incident came to light on Monday. According to the police, the woman was employed at a reputed multinational company and had been living in the rented house for the past three years. She had reportedly quit her job about a month ago and had since been staying alone.

On April 27, local residents alerted the police after noticing a foul smell coming from the house. Police rushed to the spot and broke open the locked door. Inside, they found the woman’s body in a decomposed and unclothed state. The body was shifted to St John’s Hospital for postmortem examination. Police said the autopsy will be conducted after her parents, who have been informed, arrive in the city.

Investigators have seized the woman’s mobile phone and are examining her call records to identify the last persons she was in contact with. Police have also learned that a young man used to visit the house frequently. The house owner has confirmed this detail. However, it is not yet clear whether he has any connection to the woman’s death. Officials said the investigation is being carried out based on the woman’s call detail records.