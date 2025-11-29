ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Murdered In Ladies Toilet at Chandigarh's Rose Garden

Chandigarh: A woman was stabbed to death in the ladies bathroom of the Rose Garden in Chandigarh, sending shockwaves throughout the city.

According to reports, a woman went into the Rose Garden toilet and saw the body of a lady covered in blood. The woman was taken to Sector 16 Hospital, where doctors declared her broght dead. The deceased woman is reportedly around 30 years old. The knife used in the murder was recovered from the crime scene. However, the motive for the murder and information on the accused are yet to be ascertained.

The Rose Garden is a major tourist attraction of Chandigarh and remains busy on Saturdays. Despite this, the incident's location raises questions about the Chandigarh Police's security arrangements. The Rose Garden toilet is located 40 to 50 meters from Matka Chowk, where a traffic police officer is stationed.