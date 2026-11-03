ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Hanging In Pune Flat, Husband Held; Her Relatives Allege Murder Over Gold Demand

Pune: A 34-year-old woman was found hanging in a flat in Pune's Mukund Nagar area on Monday, police said, adding that her husband has been arrested after her relatives accused him and his parents of harassment over demands for gold.

While police have registered an offence for alleged abetment of suicide, her maternal relatives alleged that she was murdered and her husband and in-laws hanged her body in the flat, situated near their matrimonial bungalow.

A police official said the deceased had earlier worked as an IT professional, but later quit her job. Relatives of the deceased woman, identified as Payal Zambre Patil, allegedly ransacked her in-laws' house following her death.

Payal was married to Akshay Zambre Patil. The couple has a daughter. Citing claims of Payal's relatives, police alleged that she quarrelled with her mother-in-law on Sunday and left home.

"Members of her in-laws' family and her relatives began searching for her on Monday morning. During the search, she was found hanging in a room of a flat in an apartment complex near their (matrimonial) residence. No suicide note was found," a Swargate police station officer said.

He said Payal was found hanging from the ceiling when police reached the apartment. "Statements of her maternal relatives are being recorded," he added.

Payal's brother Rishikesh Pawar alleged that her in-laws and husband appeared unbothered when he reached their home on Monday morning.

"When I reached there, her father-in-law, mother-in-law and husband were sitting idle and appeared unbothered. When we questioned them, they got up to search for Payal.

"Within five minutes, they returned and informed us that she was in a nearby apartment. When we reached the flat, its door was locked from inside. I somehow managed to enter through the rear balcony and found Payal hanging," he claimed.