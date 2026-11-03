Woman Found Dead On Roof Of Ex-BJP MLA's Commercial Building In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur; Kin Allege Foul Play
The deceased, Deepa Sagar, who was working at a clothing store located on the premises of the establishment owned by ex-MLA Santosh Bafna.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 1:37 AM IST
Jagdalpur: The body of a 20-year-old woman was found on the rooftop of a commercial establishment belonging to a former BJP MLA in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Monday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said.
The deceased was identified as Deepa Sagar, who had been working at a clothing store located on the premises of the establishment owned by former MLA Santosh Bafna, the police said, adding they found a purported suicide note at the spot.
City Kotwali police station in-charge Leeladhar Rathore said the body was recovered from the rooftop of Bafna House, the commercial establishment, on Monday morning after police received information about it.
Preliminary investigation suggests Sagar had started working at the clothing store on October 21. At around 6.30 pm on Sunday, she reportedly went towards the rooftop, but did not return, he said.
On Monday morning, a woman employee who went to the rooftop for some work spotted her body and informed the shop owner and other staff members, Rathore said.
The police found the body lying on the rooftop with a torn 'dupatta' (scarf) tied around her neck, while its other end was hanging from a pipe, he said.
Police recovered a small note from the spot, in which the woman reportedly said she was taking the extreme step voluntarily and did not want to trouble anyone, the officer said.
Police suspect she died by hanging and that the dupatta might have snapped, causing her body to fall onto the rooftop. However, Rathore said the exact circumstances will become clear only after further investigation.
The police have registered a case, and investigation is underway, he said. Meanwhile, the woman's family members alleged that the police had initiated proceedings before they reached the spot and demanded justice.
Sagar's aunt Bela said her nephew had been going to work at the shop for about a week. When family members went looking for her at around 6.30 pm on Sunday, they were told that she was not there and had left the shop. Her mobile phone was subsequently brought and dropped at the house, she claimed.
The family members reached the shop on Monday morning and waited for nearly an hour before being informed that Sagar had died and her body was lying on the rooftop, Bela said.
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