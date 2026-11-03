ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Dead On Roof Of Ex-BJP MLA's Commercial Building In Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur; Kin Allege Foul Play

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

Jagdalpur: The body of a 20-year-old woman was found on the rooftop of a commercial establishment belonging to a former BJP MLA in Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Monday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Deepa Sagar, who had been working at a clothing store located on the premises of the establishment owned by former MLA Santosh Bafna, the police said, adding they found a purported suicide note at the spot.

City Kotwali police station in-charge Leeladhar Rathore said the body was recovered from the rooftop of Bafna House, the commercial establishment, on Monday morning after police received information about it. Preliminary investigation suggests Sagar had started working at the clothing store on October 21. At around 6.30 pm on Sunday, she reportedly went towards the rooftop, but did not return, he said. On Monday morning, a woman employee who went to the rooftop for some work spotted her body and informed the shop owner and other staff members, Rathore said. The police found the body lying on the rooftop with a torn 'dupatta' (scarf) tied around her neck, while its other end was hanging from a pipe, he said.