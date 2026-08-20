Woman Found Dead Near Bengal-Bihar Border, Another Injured; Probe Underway
Malda Police said a case has been registered at Bihar's Amdabad police station and search is underway for the absconding accused, reports Partha Das.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:00 PM IST
Malda: A woman was found dead while another was seriously injured after they were attacked near the West Bengal-Bihar border on Wednesday. It has been reported that she was allegedly raped before being hacked to death with a sickle, police said.
Both were residents of a village under Daulatnagar Gram Panchayat of Harishchandrapur Block II in West Bengal's Malda district.
According to a local resident, the two women had gone to cut grass a short distance away from their village on Wednesday afternoon like other days and were attacked while leaving the field. The assailant allegedly attacked both the women, raped one of them and then killed her by slitting her throat.
A Malda district police official said, "The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Amdabad police station in Bihar. A case has been registered at Amdabad police station and investigations have been launched. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Efforts are underway to identify the accused, and we hope he will be apprehended very soon."
The other woman, who was seriously injured, managed to escape and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
The injured woman said, "The two of us were cutting grass. A man from Bihar was there as well. He was cutting grass alongside an elderly man. The two men ate and chatted together. Afterward, the elderly man left but the other remained. We continued cutting grass. When it started getting dark, we bundled our grass and asked the man to help lift the bundles onto our heads. He helped us with the bundles and we started walking home. We had barely gone a short distance when the man pounced on us from behind with a sickle. I do not know the man."
According to the woman, the man first attacked the other woman and then her. "I started screaming out for help and kept running fast. On the way, I saw some people grazing buffaloes and told them what had happened. I did not see exactly what happened to my companion," she recounted.
Meanwhile, upon learning of the incident from the injured woman, villagers rushed to the scene and informed the Harishchandrapur police station. A team from Harishchandrapur arrived at the location, followed shortly by officers from Bihar's Amdabad police station. Subsequently, the Bihar Police sent the body for postmortem examination.
Teams from both Harishchandrapur and Amdabad police stations are probing the incident, an official said.
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