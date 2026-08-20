ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Dead Near Bengal-Bihar Border, Another Injured; Probe Underway

Malda: A woman was found dead while another was seriously injured after they were attacked near the West Bengal-Bihar border on Wednesday. It has been reported that she was allegedly raped before being hacked to death with a sickle, police said.

Both were residents of a village under Daulatnagar Gram Panchayat of Harishchandrapur Block II in West Bengal's Malda district.

According to a local resident, the two women had gone to cut grass a short distance away from their village on Wednesday afternoon like other days and were attacked while leaving the field. The assailant allegedly attacked both the women, raped one of them and then killed her by slitting her throat.

A Malda district police official said, "The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Amdabad police station in Bihar. A case has been registered at Amdabad police station and investigations have been launched. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. Efforts are underway to identify the accused, and we hope he will be apprehended very soon."

The other woman, who was seriously injured, managed to escape and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.