Woman Found Dead, Man Critically Injured In Nagpur Hotel; Police Suspect Murder-Suicide Attempt
The two were found inside Room 302 on the third floor of the hotel.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:48 PM IST
Nagpur: A 26-year-old woman was found dead and a 45-year-old man was found critically injured inside a hotel room in Nagpur’s Manish Nagar area late Tuesday night.
The incident took place at Hotel Stories, located behind Ajit Bakery under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi police station. The deceased has been identified as Shivani, while the injured man has been identified as Kiran Sanjay Atram. Both were reportedly railway employees and residents of the Ajni police station area.
The two were found inside Room 302 on the third floor of the hotel. Police said Shivani had injuries to her neck and a knife was found in her hand. Kiran also sustained serious injuries to his neck and other parts of his body.
Shivani was taken to a hospital in an unconscious condition, where doctors declared her dead. Kiran was conscious when he was found and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.
According to preliminary information, Kiran had left his home on Tuesday morning. Before leaving, he reportedly told his wife to take care of their children. His inform one of his friends that she feared something might be wrong.
The friend and family members began searching for Kiran. During the search, they found his vehicle near Hotel Stories in Manish Nagar. When they approached the hotel, staff informed them that Kiran and Shivani were staying in Room 302 on the third floor.
Family members knocked on the door but received no response. Since there was no response, they broke open the door. The family saw the two lying on the floor critically injured, and the room was decorated with flowers.
In 2023, Shivani’s family had approached Ajni police with a complaint against Kiran about his association with Shivani. Based on the preliminary investigation, police suspect that Kiran may have attacked Shivani with a knife and then injured himself. However, police have not yet confirmed this theory. Police are examining CCTV footage from the hotel, the hotel register, the movements of both individuals, information from their mobile phones and other evidence collected from the room.
DCP Rishikesh Singareddy and DCP Detection Deepak Agrawal inspected the room. Teams from the Crime Branch and Beltarodi police collected evidence from the scene. Shivani’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, while Kiran is receiving treatment at a hospital.
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