ETV Bharat / state

Woman Found Dead, Man Critically Injured In Nagpur Hotel; Police Suspect Murder-Suicide Attempt

Nagpur: A 26-year-old woman was found dead and a 45-year-old man was found critically injured inside a hotel room in Nagpur’s Manish Nagar area late Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Hotel Stories, located behind Ajit Bakery under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi police station. The deceased has been identified as Shivani, while the injured man has been identified as Kiran Sanjay Atram. Both were reportedly railway employees and residents of the Ajni police station area.

The two were found inside Room 302 on the third floor of the hotel. Police said Shivani had injuries to her neck and a knife was found in her hand. Kiran also sustained serious injuries to his neck and other parts of his body.

Shivani was taken to a hospital in an unconscious condition, where doctors declared her dead. Kiran was conscious when he was found and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to preliminary information, Kiran had left his home on Tuesday morning. Before leaving, he reportedly told his wife to take care of their children. His inform one of his friends that she feared something might be wrong.