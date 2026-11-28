ETV Bharat / state

Woman Files 3 Nominations For Pradhan's Post In Rajasthan's Deeg; Elected Unopposed On BJP Ticket

Polling officials collect election material from a distribution centre ahead of the second phase of Rajasthan Panchayat elections in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. ( IANS )

Jaipur: A woman candidate filed three nominations for the post of pradhan of Brij Nagar Panchayat Samiti in Rajasthan's Deeg district as a Congress, BJP and Independent candidate before eventually being elected unopposed on a BJP ticket.

The unusual political development prompted former Congress MLA Wajib Ali to resign from his post as a Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) member, taking moral responsibility for the party's failure to secure the pradhan's post.

Bati Kumari initially filed her nomination as a Congress candidate in the presence of Ali. She later arrived with BJP leader Jawahar Singh Bedham and filed another nomination as the BJP candidate. She also submitted a third nomination as an Independent.

As no other candidate entered the contest, Bati Kumari subsequently withdrew her Congress and Independent nominations and was declared elected unopposed as the BJP candidate.

Following the development, Ali accused the BJP of using money power and misusing its position in government to secure the victory. He alleged that the BJP had deceived Congress by taking away its candidate after she had already filed her nomination.

"The Congress candidate came with us wearing a saree. But the BJP got her clothes changed and brought her back as its candidate to win the election," Ali alleged. He said the BJP did not win through a democratic process but through deception.