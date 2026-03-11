ETV Bharat / state

Woman Fights Lioness To Save 7-Year-Old Daughter In Gujarat; 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Another Attack

Gir Somnath: In a moving incident, a woman saved her seven-year-old daughter from the jaws of a lioness in Gujarat's Gir Somnath while a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death in another incident in Amreli.

It is understood that the girl was plucking mangoes with her mother in the orchard at Shanwankia village on the outskirts of Girgadha taluka when a lioness, living with her cub in the orchard, suddenly attacked the girl.

While the lioness tried to take away the girl, her mother, unfazed, bravely ran after the beast. The woman chased the lioness with a stone in her hand. By hitting the lioness hard, the beast freed the girl and ran away. The girl was left in a pool of blood and was taken by the family to the government hospital in Una for treatment.

She suffered serious injuries to her chest, back, and other parts of her body. After receiving first aid, she was referred to a private hospital in Una for specialised treatment.

Five-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death

In another tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy died in a lioness attack in the Manavav area of Amreli. The lioness was later captured by the forest officials.