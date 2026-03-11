Woman Fights Lioness To Save 7-Year-Old Daughter In Gujarat; 5-Year-Old Boy Killed In Another Attack
The girl was plucking mangoes with her mother when the lioness attacked her and tried to take her away, but her mother rescued her.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Gir Somnath: In a moving incident, a woman saved her seven-year-old daughter from the jaws of a lioness in Gujarat's Gir Somnath while a 5-year-old boy was mauled to death in another incident in Amreli.
It is understood that the girl was plucking mangoes with her mother in the orchard at Shanwankia village on the outskirts of Girgadha taluka when a lioness, living with her cub in the orchard, suddenly attacked the girl.
While the lioness tried to take away the girl, her mother, unfazed, bravely ran after the beast. The woman chased the lioness with a stone in her hand. By hitting the lioness hard, the beast freed the girl and ran away. The girl was left in a pool of blood and was taken by the family to the government hospital in Una for treatment.
She suffered serious injuries to her chest, back, and other parts of her body. After receiving first aid, she was referred to a private hospital in Una for specialised treatment.
Five-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death
In another tragic incident, a 5-year-old boy died in a lioness attack in the Manavav area of Amreli. The lioness was later captured by the forest officials.
It is understood that the boy from a farm labourer family was playing near Katara Dhawal Wadi when the lioness suddenly attacked the child and dragged him into the field. The child suffered serious injuries and died in the incident.
Upon receiving information about the incident, a Forest Department team, including the RFO of the Sarsia Range, arrived at the scene. The entire area was cordoned off, and three separate teams were formed to search for the lioness even as cages were set up in the area to capture the lioness.
The team led by Sarsia Range RFO Minesh Patel was successful in trapping the lioness. It is understood that the lioness will be shifted to the Jasadhar Animal Care Center for further examination and treatment.
DCF Vikas Yadav stated that upon receiving information about the attack on the child, the Forest Department team immediately arrived at the scene, cordoned off the entire area. “Due to the prompt action, the lioness has been caged and will be sent to the Animal Care Center for further treatment,” he said.
It is worth mentioning here that four people have died in lion attacks in Amreli in the last one year.
