ETV Bharat / state

Woman Farmer Of Gautam Buddha Nagar Writes A Success Story On Her Farm

New Delhi/Noida: Embarking on a journey to innovate and learn new techniques, a woman has written a success story on her farm. Antara Kumari of Sarkpur village in Dankaur block of Gautam Buddha Nagar has made a mark in polyhouse farming after viewing the vocation from a new perspective. Taking the benefit of a government scheme, she has established a 2,500-sq metre polyhouse where she is growing various vegetables.

She picked up the idea, seeing her friends do this work in Haryana and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Her journey began with 6,000 plants of bell pepper (capsicum), and she went on to plant an equal number of English cucumbers.

"I love animals and plants very much. So, I've turned that hobby into a business. I want to multiply it. I am also setting up my own cowshed to promote organic farming," Antara told ETV Bharat. She disclosed that the state government contributed 50% of her Rs 40 lakh project.

"It's not an easy decision for a farmer to adopt new technology on his or her land. It requires new information, hard work, and confidence in your own decisions. In open fields, the weather directly impacts farming, but polyhouses offer the opportunity for more systematic farming," she disclosed.