ETV Bharat / state

Woman Enrols In Kumaon University Campus To Ensure Son’s Victory In Student Body Polls

Haldwani: A woman took admission in the Dev Singh Bisht (DSB) campus of Kumaon University in Nainital to ensure her son’s victory in the Student Union elections that concluded on Tuesday.

To help her son win the election, Bina had enrolled in the MA Political Science program at the DSB campus and remained active in electioneering activities. She is also a councillor in the Haldwani-Kathgodam Municipal Corporation, where she represents Ward No. 10 comprising Nawabi Road-Malla Gorakhpur.

Bina Chauhan’s son, Bhanu Pratap Chauhan, won the seat of the President while contesting as an independent. Bina played an active role in the election strategy of her son. Bhanu secured 1,355 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Shubham Kumar of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) by a margin of 482 votes.

In the DSB Student Union elections, Anush Puri won the post of Joint Secretary, Srishti Rawat as Treasurer. Kumkum Joshi as Girls’ Vice President, Abhishek Raikuni as Boys’ Vice President, Kamal Karki as Secretary, Harshit Joshi as Cultural Secretary, and Tanmay Bhandari as University Representative. Among the faculty representatives, Anil Kumar from the Arts Faculty, Sandhya Kapri from Commerce, Divyanshi Kaushal from Law, and Sanidhya Upreti from Management Studies Faculty were victorious.

Bina Chauhan at the Dev Singh Bisht campus of Kumaon University (ETV Bharat)

"My eyes are brimming with joy. Bhanu's victory has shown those who called my son an outsider that we are not outsiders but from Nainital. I am very happy. Thank you to the city of Nainital for your support," said Bina after her son’s victory.

Meanwhile, Bhanu said, “I am very happy at the victory, even more so for the DSB campus. We will make every effort to fulfill all the promises we made during our one-year term."

He expressed his commitment to solving other problems on campus, including free Wi-Fi. He said that sufficient books will be made available in the campus library and the drinking water problem will be resolved.