Woman Ends Caste Boycott In Nandurbar With Help From Anti-Superstition Body

By Kapil Bhaskar

Nandurbar: Even as Maharashtra progresses on multiple fronts, caste discrimination continues to persist in parts of society. A woman who faced social boycott for marrying outside her caste has fought back, leading to the dissolution of her caste panchayat with the support of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS).

MANS was founded by noted anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was assassinated in August 2013. Manisha Ahire-Atak, who belongs to the Chitrakathi community under the Bhatke Vimukt Samaj (nomadic tribes), faced severe discrimination after marrying outside her caste in 2020. She had been suffering from vitiligo, a condition that causes white patches on the skin.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manisha said her community believes this condition is inauspicious. She alleged that the marriage proposals brought to her were unsuitable.

“At that time, I was suffering from vitiligo, and people pitied me. The proposals shown to me were of widowers with children, homeless men, or those involved in anti-social activities. I was firm in my decision. There was nothing wrong with me to accept such matches. I refused to bow to family pressure,” she said.

Manisha moved to Ahmednagar for a part-time job and continued her higher education. There, she met the man she later married. However, her inter-caste marriage triggered backlash from her community’s caste panchayat.