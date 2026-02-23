Woman Ends Caste Boycott In Nandurbar With Help From Anti-Superstition Body
Published : February 23, 2026 at 10:00 PM IST
By Kapil Bhaskar
Nandurbar: Even as Maharashtra progresses on multiple fronts, caste discrimination continues to persist in parts of society. A woman who faced social boycott for marrying outside her caste has fought back, leading to the dissolution of her caste panchayat with the support of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS).
MANS was founded by noted anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was assassinated in August 2013. Manisha Ahire-Atak, who belongs to the Chitrakathi community under the Bhatke Vimukt Samaj (nomadic tribes), faced severe discrimination after marrying outside her caste in 2020. She had been suffering from vitiligo, a condition that causes white patches on the skin.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Manisha said her community believes this condition is inauspicious. She alleged that the marriage proposals brought to her were unsuitable.
“At that time, I was suffering from vitiligo, and people pitied me. The proposals shown to me were of widowers with children, homeless men, or those involved in anti-social activities. I was firm in my decision. There was nothing wrong with me to accept such matches. I refused to bow to family pressure,” she said.
Manisha moved to Ahmednagar for a part-time job and continued her higher education. There, she met the man she later married. However, her inter-caste marriage triggered backlash from her community’s caste panchayat.
According to Manisha, the caste panchayat imposed a social boycott on her and her family. They were ostracised, humiliated, and barred from community functions. She said she was unable to visit her maternal home for several years.
“The hold of the caste panchayat on our community was very strong. They ostracised my parents and me. They said I had committed the biggest crime by marrying outside the caste. I have not been able to meet my parents freely for the last six years because of these restrictions,” she said, recalling the emotional toll of the ordeal.
After five years, Manisha approached MANS and shared her experience. The organisation assured her of support and intervention.
MANS activists intervened and held discussions with members of the caste panchayat, informing them about the provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. They explained that practices such as social boycott, ostracisation, and other discriminatory customs are illegal.
After several dialogue and awareness efforts, the caste panchayat agreed to dissolve itself and re-induct Manisha and her family into the community. They also assured that they would work towards eliminating superstitious and discriminatory practices.
MANS activists organised a meeting bringing together members of the Chitrakathi community and the Bhatke Vimukt Samaj from across the state. “In this meeting, inter-caste marriages were approved, the caste panchayat was dissolved, and child marriage was banned. The panchayat also resolved not to impose arbitrary financial penalties or social boycotts,” said Jagdish Chitrakathi, a former panchayat official, speaking to ETV Bharat.
Krishna Chandgude, acting president of MANS, said Manisha was present at the event and expressed relief at the decision. “This decision will allow her to attend her brother’s wedding next week. She is extremely happy,” he said.
