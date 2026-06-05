ETV Bharat / state

Woman Employee Stabbed To Death By Ex-Boyfriend Inside Office In Punjab's Mohali

Mohali: In a shocking incident in ​​Mohali, a woman employee was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, who had recently broken up with her after a dispute. The incident took place Thursday evening inside the office of a private company located in the Phase-11 area of Mohali.

The victim Dimple breathed her last in a hospital after she was stabbed by Harjinder Mann alias Harry. Both lived in Patiala and worked together at a packers and movers company for about three years, officials said.

After commiting the crime, Mann attempted to end his life. The two had become friends and later fell in love, but had broken up, which left the man in mental distress, the accounts from employees and police revealed. Both have worked together for about three years and were in a relationship for two years.

Victim Dimple who was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in Mohali. (ETV Bharat)

On Thursday, the accused took out his knife and attacked the woman, leaving everyone in the office in panic.

Accused Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. Hospital doctors declared the woman dead on arrival.