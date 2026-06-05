Woman Employee Stabbed To Death By Ex-Boyfriend Inside Office In Punjab's Mohali
A young woman employee was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend inside the office of a private company in Phase-11 area of Mohali.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Mohali: In a shocking incident in Mohali, a woman employee was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend, who had recently broken up with her after a dispute. The incident took place Thursday evening inside the office of a private company located in the Phase-11 area of Mohali.
The victim Dimple breathed her last in a hospital after she was stabbed by Harjinder Mann alias Harry. Both lived in Patiala and worked together at a packers and movers company for about three years, officials said.
After commiting the crime, Mann attempted to end his life. The two had become friends and later fell in love, but had broken up, which left the man in mental distress, the accounts from employees and police revealed. Both have worked together for about three years and were in a relationship for two years.
On Thursday, the accused took out his knife and attacked the woman, leaving everyone in the office in panic.
Accused Mann was admitted to Fortis Hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. Hospital doctors declared the woman dead on arrival.
DSP Harsimran Singh Bal said that last evening, a call was received about the incident, and a team rushed to the place and took the duo to the hospital. He said that the woman died and the condition of the youth is serious. Police have seized the CCTV footage for investigation.
Aman Baidwan, Station House Officer (SHO) of Phase-11 police station, said that information was received at around 7:40 pm following which police and forensic teams rushed to the spot. "We have collected all the important evidence," he said.
Police have informed the family of the deceased, while the parents of the accused live abroad. According to police statements, the family members' statements will be recorded as part of the investigation.
According to the neighbours of the accused, Mann's behavior was never suspicious that would have made them believe that he would take the extreme step.
Karamjit Singh Bajwa, Mann's neighbour, said that the house used to remain closed most of the time. "Occasionally, an elderly woman would come to the house, who would clean it up, and apart from her, we have not seen many people visiting him. We didn't notice any suspicious activity," he said.
An investigation is currently underway.
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