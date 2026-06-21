ETV Bharat / state

Woman Duped Of Rs 1.25 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A woman was duped of Rs 1.25 lakh by a cyber fraudster who assured her to facilitate the release of his son who he claimed was arrested in a gang rape case.

The incident took place on June 18 under the jurisdiction of HAL police station, and a case has been registered based on the complaint of the 46-year-old woman.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, the fraudster called her from an international number introduced himself as a police officer. Then he threatened her by saying that her son has been arrested in a gang rape case. He demanded the victim to pay up to drop the case and release her son and his bike. The complainant said someone on the call spoke in her son's voice to gain her trust.