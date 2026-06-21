Woman Duped Of Rs 1.25 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters In Bengaluru
Victim said she was told that her son was arrested in a gang rape case and she must pay Rs 1.25 lakh for his release.
Published : June 21, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: A woman was duped of Rs 1.25 lakh by a cyber fraudster who assured her to facilitate the release of his son who he claimed was arrested in a gang rape case.
The incident took place on June 18 under the jurisdiction of HAL police station, and a case has been registered based on the complaint of the 46-year-old woman.
According to the complaint filed by the woman, the fraudster called her from an international number introduced himself as a police officer. Then he threatened her by saying that her son has been arrested in a gang rape case. He demanded the victim to pay up to drop the case and release her son and his bike. The complainant said someone on the call spoke in her son's voice to gain her trust.
The woman immediately called her son's mobile. But at that time, as his son's phone was on silent, he did not receive the call. The woman, who believed that what the fraudsters were saying might be true, transferred a total of Rs 1.25 lakh to the QR codes mentioned by the accused.
The fraudsters, did not stop there, again demanded another Rs 2 lakh for a medical examination. When the accused insisted that she pay up, the woman rushed to the HAL police station and filed a complaint. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to cheating, personation and cyber fraud.
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