ETV Bharat / state

Woman Driver Arrested, Car Seized In Delhi Hit-And-Run Accident Case

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman driver in connection with the October 2 hit-and-run accident which left an elderly couple grievously injured in Kirti Nagar area of Delhi.

It is understood that the accused Navleen Kaur has been arrested and the offending vehicle, a Creta bearing registration number DL9CAR2591 has been impounded by the police. The injured Kusum Tagra, 71 and Dayanand Tagra, 79 are recovering in Kalra Hospital, Kirti Nagar as per police.

The accident took place at around 9 AM on Friday. The footage of the incident shows the speeding car approaching and violently striking the elderly couple from behind while they were returning home after a morning walk. The impact was so severe that the couple was flung into the air before falling to the ground. The harrowing footage also reveals that after causing the accident, the female driver stepped out of the vehicle for a few seconds before fleeing from the spot leaving the couple writhing in pain.

Additional DCP (West) Abhishek Gupta said that they received a call regarding an accident on the morning of October 2, at approximately 8:45 AM near the Arya Samaj Mandir on Arya Samaj Mandir Road in Kirti Nagar. Gupta said that the injured couple was admitted to Kalra Hospital for medical examination and treatment, and they remain under care there.

“Reports indicate that the woman has sustained a spinal injury, while the husband has a blood clot in his head. An investigation is currently underway. Taking cognizance of the matter, an FIR was immediately registered under the relevant sections at the Kirti Nagar police station. The female driver was arrested, and the Creta vehicle has been impounded. Further investigation is ongoing," he said.

Police investigation revealed that the arrested accused Navleen is a housewife. The Kirti Nagar police arrested Navleen based on the CCTV footage and the car's registration number.