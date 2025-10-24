ETV Bharat / state

Woman Doctor's Suicide: Munde, Danve Seek SIT, Independent Inquiry

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Friday separately demanded independent investigation into the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district.

The woman, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found hanging in a hotel room on Thursday night. In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against both of them. In a post on X, Munde, a former state minister, said if the woman's superiors had ignored her complaints -- as alleged -- because she had a particular surname or she belonged to Beed district, it was a serious matter.

"The entire incident should be probed through an SIT and the trial should be conducted in a fast-track court," said the NCP leader from Beed, adding that he would be writing a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to put forth these demands.

Danve, a former leader of opposition in the legislative council, also evoked the woman's Marathwada origins. "The suicide of this daughter of Marathwada who rose in life by struggling since her birth shows that the protectors have turned predators," he said, adding that an independent inquiry committee of officials from outside Satara district should be appointed.