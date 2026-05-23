ETV Bharat / state

Panipat Police Begins Probe Into Blackmail And Sexual Harassment After Woman Doctor Attempts Suicide

According to the police, allegations have been levelled against the accused, identified as Mohit, along with his brother and other family members

Suicide attempt
Representative Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Panipat: The Model Town Police Station in Haryana's Panipat has started an investigation into the suicide attempt by a woman doctor following blackmail by a youth known to her, officials said on Saturday.

The woman doctor allegedly attempted suicide at her home in Panipat, nearly two-and-a-half months ago.

She sustained serious injuries and wass under prolonged medical treatment. However, her family did not initiate any legal action at the time of the incident. Later, they filed a complaint at Pillukhera police station in Jind district.

A 'Zero FIR' was registered there and subsequently transferred to the Model Town Police Station.

According to the FIR, it is alleged that when the young woman left to pursue her MBBS studies in another state, the man followed her there. During this period, the man secretly recorded videos of their private moments together.

It is alleged that the man began blackmailing the woman doctor using the videos.

Further, the accused allegedly threatened to use AI technology to manipulate the videos into obscene content and circulate them widely on the internet.

It is further alleged that the young man's family also became part of the blackmail and began demanding money.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satish Kumar said the Zero FIR registered in Jind has now reached Panipat.

According to the DSP, allegations have been levelled against the accused, identified as Mohit, along with his brother and other family members.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Also Read

'Distressed by weight loss', woman, her daughter die by 'suicide' in Haryana's Karnal

Doctor Attempts Suicide After Alleged Harassment Following Child’s Death In Maharashtra

TAGGED:

PANIPAT DOCTOR BLACKMAIL
PANIPAT MBBS DOCTOR
AI VIDEO BLACKMAIL
HARYANA
SUICIDE ATTEMPT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.