ETV Bharat / state

Panipat Police Begins Probe Into Blackmail And Sexual Harassment After Woman Doctor Attempts Suicide

Panipat : The Model Town Police Station in Haryana's Panipat has started an investigation into the suicide attempt by a woman doctor following blackmail by a youth known to her, officials said on Saturday.

The woman doctor allegedly attempted suicide at her home in Panipat, nearly two-and-a-half months ago.

She sustained serious injuries and wass under prolonged medical treatment. However, her family did not initiate any legal action at the time of the incident. Later, they filed a complaint at Pillukhera police station in Jind district.

A 'Zero FIR' was registered there and subsequently transferred to the Model Town Police Station.

According to the FIR, it is alleged that when the young woman left to pursue her MBBS studies in another state, the man followed her there. During this period, the man secretly recorded videos of their private moments together.

It is alleged that the man began blackmailing the woman doctor using the videos.