Panipat Police Begins Probe Into Blackmail And Sexual Harassment After Woman Doctor Attempts Suicide
According to the police, allegations have been levelled against the accused, identified as Mohit, along with his brother and other family members
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Panipat: The Model Town Police Station in Haryana's Panipat has started an investigation into the suicide attempt by a woman doctor following blackmail by a youth known to her, officials said on Saturday.
The woman doctor allegedly attempted suicide at her home in Panipat, nearly two-and-a-half months ago.
She sustained serious injuries and wass under prolonged medical treatment. However, her family did not initiate any legal action at the time of the incident. Later, they filed a complaint at Pillukhera police station in Jind district.
A 'Zero FIR' was registered there and subsequently transferred to the Model Town Police Station.
According to the FIR, it is alleged that when the young woman left to pursue her MBBS studies in another state, the man followed her there. During this period, the man secretly recorded videos of their private moments together.
It is alleged that the man began blackmailing the woman doctor using the videos.
Further, the accused allegedly threatened to use AI technology to manipulate the videos into obscene content and circulate them widely on the internet.
It is further alleged that the young man's family also became part of the blackmail and began demanding money.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Satish Kumar said the Zero FIR registered in Jind has now reached Panipat.
According to the DSP, allegations have been levelled against the accused, identified as Mohit, along with his brother and other family members.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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