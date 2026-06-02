ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jabalpur; Father Cries Dowry Harassment By Husband

Jabalpur: A shocking case strikingly resembling that of Twisha Sharma has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where the father of the deceased has alleged that his daughter died under suspicious circumstances within two months of her wedding due to the pressure from her husband for dowry.

"I had given one kg of gold, a diamond necklace worth Rs 20 lakh and a luxury car as dowry. Despite that, my son-in-law, who serves as a doctor in the Army, demanded an additional Rs two crore," Dakshinamurthy, a Chennai-based film producer, said.

Kavita (27), the only daughter of Dakshinamurthy, was an advocate. She was married on March 30, 2025, to Major Dr Om Nagarjun from Chennai, who was posted with the JAK Rifles regiment in Jabalpur.

"Complying with Nagarjun's demands, we gave dowry exceeding Rs 1.5 crore during the wedding. Suddenly, on Tuesday, I got a call from Nagarjun's father saying that Kavita had been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur in a critical condition. Upon reaching, I found her on a ventilator at the Military Hospital. She was declared dead half an hour later," Dakshinamurthy said.

In Kavita's post-mortem report, doctors at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur noted that her death was due to cardiac arrest, and classified it as a natural death.