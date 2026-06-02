Woman Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jabalpur; Father Cries Dowry Harassment By Husband
Dakshinamurthy, the father of Kavita, alleged that he had given a dowry worth Rs 1.5 crore, but the husband was demanding another Rs two crore.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Jabalpur: A shocking case strikingly resembling that of Twisha Sharma has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where the father of the deceased has alleged that his daughter died under suspicious circumstances within two months of her wedding due to the pressure from her husband for dowry.
"I had given one kg of gold, a diamond necklace worth Rs 20 lakh and a luxury car as dowry. Despite that, my son-in-law, who serves as a doctor in the Army, demanded an additional Rs two crore," Dakshinamurthy, a Chennai-based film producer, said.
Kavita (27), the only daughter of Dakshinamurthy, was an advocate. She was married on March 30, 2025, to Major Dr Om Nagarjun from Chennai, who was posted with the JAK Rifles regiment in Jabalpur.
"Complying with Nagarjun's demands, we gave dowry exceeding Rs 1.5 crore during the wedding. Suddenly, on Tuesday, I got a call from Nagarjun's father saying that Kavita had been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur in a critical condition. Upon reaching, I found her on a ventilator at the Military Hospital. She was declared dead half an hour later," Dakshinamurthy said.
In Kavita's post-mortem report, doctors at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur noted that her death was due to cardiac arrest, and classified it as a natural death.
However, Dakshinamurthy refused to accept this explanation and, with advocate Manish Verma, filed a complaint at the district court requesting an investigation into the matter. Verma said Dr Nagarjun had informed the police that Kavita fell in the bathroom at the officers' mess at 9 pm on Monday. He took her in the car of an acquaintance at 10 pm and reached the Military Hospital at 12.39 am. However, the distance is merely a 10-minute drive.
"Furthermore, Kavita sustained two deep injuries to her head. Both these circumstances surrounding her death appear suspicious. It seems that Dr Nagarjun deliberately delayed taking Kavita to the hospital, which led to her demise," Verma added.
Upon checking Kavita's mobile phone, Dakshinamurthy noticed that the interactions between the couple were not normal. "While I refused to pay Nagarjuna's father Rs two crore to set up a hospital, Nagarjun's behaviour toward Kavita underwent a drastic change. I have been seeking justice for the past year. We have demanded that a case be registered at the Gora Bazar police station of dowry harassment and murder against Nagarjun. However, nothing has happened," he added.
"Kavita was being subjected to harassment. Despite being a practising advocate, she was forced to clean the toilets in the large ancestral home of Dr Nagarjun. His mother would frequently make various derogatory remarks directed at Kavita," Verma said.
Verma added that the hearing on their appeal is ongoing, and no action has been taken against Dr Nagarjun to date. "In fact, even their statements have not yet been properly recorded. I have also filed a revision petition for this," he added.
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