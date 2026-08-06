ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies Post Stillbirth In Rajasthan, Kin Create Ruckus; Police File Case For Assaulting Doctor, Staff

Dungarpur: Family members of a 20-year-old woman, who died within 24 hours of delivering a stillborn at the Government Medical College's Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, protested and created a ruckus on Thursday, alleging medical negligence. Police have filed a case for assaulting a woman doctor and manhandling hospital staff during the protest.

Lalita (20), wife of Nitesh Meena and a resident of Sulai Aankdi in Kherwara of Udaipur district, was staying at her father's home in Garasiya Phala, Rishabhdeo. On Wednesday, when she went into labour, her family took her to Dr Ashish's private clinic in Kherwara and then brought her to the Dungarpur hospital. She was admitted to the MCH wing for delivery.

Two hours later, Lalita delivered a stillborn baby and her condition was critical. On Thursday morning, her condition deteriorated and she died.

The family members accused the doctors of negligence and started to protest while the body was being moved from the MCH wing to the mortuary. They stood in front of the stretcher, blocking the body from being taken away, and scuffled with the hospital staff.

Upon information, police from the Kotwali station arrived at the hospital. The family continued to create a ruckus in the presence of the police and insisted that the body remain at the hospital. The police eventually persuaded them to allow the body to be moved to the mortuary and launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the hospital administration said that the family members had insisted on transferring the woman, who was undergoing treatment after childbirth, to a higher-level medical centre. Although the doctor advised against it, the family persisted and began moving her on a stretcher. Her condition deteriorated at the hospital gate, and she passed away.