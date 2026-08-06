Woman Dies Post Stillbirth In Rajasthan, Kin Create Ruckus; Police File Case For Assaulting Doctor, Staff
Dungarpur district hospital has set up a five-member inquiry committee to probe into the woman's death, reports Chintan Joshi.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Dungarpur: Family members of a 20-year-old woman, who died within 24 hours of delivering a stillborn at the Government Medical College's Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, protested and created a ruckus on Thursday, alleging medical negligence. Police have filed a case for assaulting a woman doctor and manhandling hospital staff during the protest.
Lalita (20), wife of Nitesh Meena and a resident of Sulai Aankdi in Kherwara of Udaipur district, was staying at her father's home in Garasiya Phala, Rishabhdeo. On Wednesday, when she went into labour, her family took her to Dr Ashish's private clinic in Kherwara and then brought her to the Dungarpur hospital. She was admitted to the MCH wing for delivery.
Two hours later, Lalita delivered a stillborn baby and her condition was critical. On Thursday morning, her condition deteriorated and she died.
The family members accused the doctors of negligence and started to protest while the body was being moved from the MCH wing to the mortuary. They stood in front of the stretcher, blocking the body from being taken away, and scuffled with the hospital staff.
Upon information, police from the Kotwali station arrived at the hospital. The family continued to create a ruckus in the presence of the police and insisted that the body remain at the hospital. The police eventually persuaded them to allow the body to be moved to the mortuary and launched an investigation into the matter.
Meanwhile, the hospital administration said that the family members had insisted on transferring the woman, who was undergoing treatment after childbirth, to a higher-level medical centre. Although the doctor advised against it, the family persisted and began moving her on a stretcher. Her condition deteriorated at the hospital gate, and she passed away.
Dr Kaustubh Singh, Additional Superintendent of Dungarpur Medical College Hospital, said, "Lalita, had been brought in by her family at 9:30 am on Wednesday. Her condition was critical with haemoglobin level below 9 g/dL and the fetus was already dead. She delivered the stillborn baby at 11:30 am and by 5 pm, her condition had stabilised. However, her condition started deteriorating on Thursday. A team of doctors examined her and initiated treatment. Once she showed signs of recovery, the family insisted on moving her to another hospital. She was referred after the family signed a consent form. However, as they were moving her on a stretcher, her condition worsened and she died."
He said that the family members created a commotion in the hospital. During this, they assaulted Junior Resident Dr Abhidha Panchal, and scuffled with the hospital staff. The doctor filed a formal complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the family members at the Kotwali police station, the Additional Superintendent of the hospital added.
Dr Singh said that a five-member inquiry team has been formed to investigate the woman's death. The team will submit a report after examining the entire incident and action will be taken against anyone found responsible, he added.
The family has alleged that Lalita died due to medical negligence and demanded action.
Jyotsna, the woman's sister-in-law said when Lalita was taken to Dr Ashish's private hospital in Kherwara there was only a compounder, who after consulting the doctor over the phone, transferred her to Dungarpur Hospital. "Lalita delivered a stillborn baby on Wednesday. The baby was handed over to the family but no doctor attended to Lalita, leading to her death," she said.
Meanwhile, resident doctors at the hospital protested against the incident involving the manhandling and assault of a female doctor. They visited the Kotwali police station and demanded action against the assailants.
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