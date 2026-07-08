ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies Of Mysterious Illness In Palamu; Toll Mounts To Six

Palamu: A woman died of a mysterious illness in Sikka village under the Padwa block of Jharkhand's Palamu, taking the total toll in the family to six.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, and the deceased has been identified as Lakho Devi, wife of Kuldeep Mehta. Another family member is undergoing treatment at RIMS, and his condition is said to be critical.

Kuldeep, the first victim of the mysterious illness, died on June 19. Subsequently, his daughter Babita Kumari died the next day, followed by another daughter, Indu Kumari, on June 26, daughter-in-law Shweta Kumari on June 28, and son Nakul Mehta on June 29.

Shravan Kumar, the medical officer of Patan, confirmed the death, saying that the health department is monitoring the situation across the village.