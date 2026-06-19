ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies Of Renal Failure After Cesarean Section In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: A woman died of kidney failure days after she gave birth in cesarean delivery at PBM Hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner.

The deceased, Preeti, a resident of Suratgarh, had been battling for her life on a ventilator for the last 20 days. Sources said, shortly after the cesarean delivery, her health began to deteriorate and she was diagnosed with severe kidney function impairment. She was subsequently admitted to the ICU and placed on ventilator support. A team of doctors continued to treat her, but her condition failed to improve as expected, and she eventually died.

PBM Hospital Superintendent Dr BC Gheeya said the team of doctors from the hospital strived to provide the best possible treatment for Preeti but were unable to save her. He added that three other pregnant women are currently admitted to the hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

Recently, several cases of kidney damage were reported in several women after cesarean deliveries at PBM Hospital. Some of the women were in critical condition and had to be admitted to the ICU, while several patients also underwent dialysis. Given the gravity of the situation, the state government ordered a high-level investigation into the matter.