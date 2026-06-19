Woman Dies Of Renal Failure After Cesarean Section In Rajasthan's Bikaner
Shortly after the cesarean delivery, Preeti's health began to deteriorate and she was diagnosed with severe kidney function impairment, reports Arvind Vyas.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST|
Updated : June 19, 2026 at 10:51 PM IST
Bikaner: A woman died of kidney failure days after she gave birth in cesarean delivery at PBM Hospital in Rajasthan's Bikaner.
The deceased, Preeti, a resident of Suratgarh, had been battling for her life on a ventilator for the last 20 days. Sources said, shortly after the cesarean delivery, her health began to deteriorate and she was diagnosed with severe kidney function impairment. She was subsequently admitted to the ICU and placed on ventilator support. A team of doctors continued to treat her, but her condition failed to improve as expected, and she eventually died.
PBM Hospital Superintendent Dr BC Gheeya said the team of doctors from the hospital strived to provide the best possible treatment for Preeti but were unable to save her. He added that three other pregnant women are currently admitted to the hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.
Recently, several cases of kidney damage were reported in several women after cesarean deliveries at PBM Hospital. Some of the women were in critical condition and had to be admitted to the ICU, while several patients also underwent dialysis. Given the gravity of the situation, the state government ordered a high-level investigation into the matter.
Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar held a meeting with officials from the medical college and hospital administration in Bikaner. He said no conclusions can be drawn until the investigation was complete. Khinvsar said a team of experts has been formed to investigate all possible causes.
Sources said, during investigation into the women's condition after delivery, samples of medicines, injections, IV fluids, surgical materials, and other medical equipment used in the operation theatre were taken. The samples are being tested in various laboratories for quality and potential contamination. Additionally, blood, urine, and other necessary samples from the affected women are being scientifically analyzed. Experts are trying to determine why all the patients developed similar serious complications.
After the previous case came to light, medical experts had suggested several reasons for kidney damage after a cesarean operation. These could include infection (sepsis), excessive bleeding, a severe drop in blood pressure, an allergic reaction, side effects of medications, or other complications. However, the true cause in this case will only be revealed after the investigation is completed, said officials.
Meanwhile, Preeti's family is deeply outraged after her death. They have demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and strict action against the culprits. Meanwhile, Congress workers are continuing their protest for the ninth day as part of the PBM Reform Movement. Rural Congress President Vishna Ram demanded compensation for the victim's family.
Also Read
Pregnant Woman Referred To RIMS Taken On Scooter With IV Drip In Jharkhand, Probe Ordered