Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Standing In SIR Hearing Queue In West Bengal

Naihati: A 63-year-old woman, waiting in a queue for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing, died following a heart attack in Naihati of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said. Her family alleged that stress over the ongoing SIR process contributed to the death.

According to family members, Ratna Chakraborty had been anxious about the SIR hearing as her name was found missing from the 2002 electoral list. She had gone to the local Block Development Officer (BDO) office in Panpur to attend the hearing on Tuesday.

Upon experiencing chest pain while standing in the queue, she was immediately taken to the Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Kalyani, where she was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, Barrackpore Trinamool Congress MP Partha Bhowmick, Naihati Trinamool MLA Sanat Dey, and many other party leaders visited the hospital to offer condolences to the deceased's family. They have also assured the family of all support.

Ratna was a resident of the Jetia Nanna area under the Naihati Assembly constituency and is survived by her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

After her husband's death, Ratna received his railway job on compassionate grounds and retired around three years ago. Recently, she received a hearing notice from the Election Commission regarding SIR exercise. According to family members, she was asked to appear for SIR hearing as her name was missing from the 2002 voter list and bring along requisite documents.