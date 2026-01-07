Woman Dies Of Heart Attack While Standing In SIR Hearing Queue In West Bengal
Family alleged Ratna Chakraborty was worried after being summoned for SIR hearing as her name was missing from the 2002 voter list.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Naihati: A 63-year-old woman, waiting in a queue for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing, died following a heart attack in Naihati of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday, police said. Her family alleged that stress over the ongoing SIR process contributed to the death.
According to family members, Ratna Chakraborty had been anxious about the SIR hearing as her name was found missing from the 2002 electoral list. She had gone to the local Block Development Officer (BDO) office in Panpur to attend the hearing on Tuesday.
Upon experiencing chest pain while standing in the queue, she was immediately taken to the Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Kalyani, where she was declared brought dead.
Following the incident, Barrackpore Trinamool Congress MP Partha Bhowmick, Naihati Trinamool MLA Sanat Dey, and many other party leaders visited the hospital to offer condolences to the deceased's family. They have also assured the family of all support.
Ratna was a resident of the Jetia Nanna area under the Naihati Assembly constituency and is survived by her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.
After her husband's death, Ratna received his railway job on compassionate grounds and retired around three years ago. Recently, she received a hearing notice from the Election Commission regarding SIR exercise. According to family members, she was asked to appear for SIR hearing as her name was missing from the 2002 voter list and bring along requisite documents.
Accordingly, Ratna, accompanied by her family members, appeared for the hearing at the BDO office in Panpur. The family claims she started feeling unwell after arriving there and was rushed to the hospital.
Abhijit Chakraborty, a relative of the deceased, said, "Ratna was worried to find her and her son's name missing from the 2002 voter list and had submitted necessary documents to the Election Commission. Both she and her ailing son were asked to appear at the hearing on Tuesday. Since her son is sick he could not go but Ratna went to the BDO office. Stress over the ongoing SIR process contributed to her death."
In the first week of this year, two similar deaths have been reported over alleged fear of SIR process in Swarupnagar and Hingalganj.
Controversy has erupted over well-known personalities, including Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen, TMC MP and Bengali actor Deepak Adhikari, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami, poet Joy Goswami, Bengali actor Laboni Sarkar and her husband Kaushik Bandopadhyay and actor Anirban Bhattacharya, being summoned for SIR hearing in West Bengal
Residents appearing for SIR hearing in the state have complained of delays and lack of basic facilities at the centres.
Also Read