Woman Dies From Electrocution At A Building; Kin Cause Chaos At Mumbai Civic Hospital

Mumbai: On December 31, 2025, Sabina Sheikh, a 40-year-old woman, was electrocuted at her residence in Juhu and died after falling from the first floor. Her family members and neighbours rushed her to Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.

The Cooper hospital authorities have alleged that the family of Sheikh and her neighbours disrupted the functioning of the hospital and have been accused of vandalising the premises. A case was filed at the Juhu police station on Thursday, following a complaint by the hospital.

The woman was working at home on December 31st at approximately 10:30 PM when she got a severe shock and was electroculated, according to information provided by the police. She lost her balance due to the high voltage shock and fell from the first story. Her situation was critical, and she was rushed to Cooper Hospital. However, the medical personnel pronounced her "brought dead" following an inspection.

According to the hospital authorities, "When the woman's family and other locals learned of her passing, they rushed to the Cooper Hospital. They caused a commotion at the hospital by claiming that the doctors delayed in care was the reason for the death. The medical officers, staff, and security personnel at the hospital were prevented from performing their official responsibilities by this crowd."

Cooper Hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Dev Shetty, accused the family members of the deceased of removing her body forcibly from their hospital.