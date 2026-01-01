Woman Dies From Electrocution At A Building; Kin Cause Chaos At Mumbai Civic Hospital
The Cooper Hospital authorities have alleged that the family of Sheikh and her neighbours disrupted the functioning of the hospital
Published : January 1, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Mumbai: On December 31, 2025, Sabina Sheikh, a 40-year-old woman, was electrocuted at her residence in Juhu and died after falling from the first floor. Her family members and neighbours rushed her to Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.
The Cooper hospital authorities have alleged that the family of Sheikh and her neighbours disrupted the functioning of the hospital and have been accused of vandalising the premises. A case was filed at the Juhu police station on Thursday, following a complaint by the hospital.
The woman was working at home on December 31st at approximately 10:30 PM when she got a severe shock and was electroculated, according to information provided by the police. She lost her balance due to the high voltage shock and fell from the first story. Her situation was critical, and she was rushed to Cooper Hospital. However, the medical personnel pronounced her "brought dead" following an inspection.
According to the hospital authorities, "When the woman's family and other locals learned of her passing, they rushed to the Cooper Hospital. They caused a commotion at the hospital by claiming that the doctors delayed in care was the reason for the death. The medical officers, staff, and security personnel at the hospital were prevented from performing their official responsibilities by this crowd."
Cooper Hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Dev Shetty, accused the family members of the deceased of removing her body forcibly from their hospital.
"Some people removed the body forcibly and carried it out of the hospital during this disturbance. The woman's body was transported in a rickshaw to a nearby homeopathic hospital, where medical professionals there too pronounced her 'brought dead'. The police then stepped in, managed the situation, and reclaimed the body."
Dr Shetty added, "The medical professionals in government hospitals work extremely hard to care for their patients. This sort of behaviour by families of patients is absolutely unacceptable. Some of them disrupt our staff from performing their duties and cause destruction within the facility."
Dr Shetty said the patient was admitted in accordance with medical protocol, and the death was formally documented. He added, "In accordance with regulations, an autopsy was recommended. However, things got out of hand and security forces had to be called in. In an effort to calm the patient's family, the security personnel quickly took them out of the hospital. The police were notified when the situation was becoming out of control, and they brought it under control."
An FIR was lodged at the Juhu police station under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Setion 324 (offense of mischief, section 351(2) offence of criminal intimidation), section 221 (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), section 3(5) (a principle of constructive liability, that indicates, if two or more individuals collaborate, even implicitly, to commit an unlawful act, they can be held equally accountable, irrespective of who physically performed the act).
The incident is being probed by the Juhu police using CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, and medical records.
Read More