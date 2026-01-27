Woman Dies By Suicide Over Dowry Harassment In Pune; Husband, Mother-In-Law Held
Deepti's mother-in-law, a sarpanch, and husband have been remanded to police custody till January 31, while search is underway for her brother-in-law and father-in-law.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Pune: The husband and mother-in-law of a 30-year-old woman were arrested after she allegedly died by suicide following dowry harassment three days ago, police said on Tuesday.
Police said the woman's in-laws harassed and kept pressurising her for money. The Loni Kalbhor police registered a case against the victim's husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law based on a complaint lodged by her mother.
The incident occurred in Sortapwadi near Uruli Kanchan in Pune. The deceased, Deepti Magar Chaudhary (30) was married to Rohan Karbhari Chaudhary in 2019. Her father-in-law is a school teacher and mother-in-law is sarpanch of Sortapwadi village since last October, police said. The woman's mother-in-law, Sunita Chaudhary, and husband, Rohan Karbhari Chaudhary, have been arrested.
According to police, at the time of wedding, Deepti's family had given 50 tolas of gold, Rs 10 lakh in cash and another Rs 25 lakh for a car. However, few months later, she was subjected to harassment with her in-laws suspecting her character, criticising her appearance, and claiming she was incompetent in household chores.
Superintendent of Police Sandeep Gill said based on a complaint filed by the woman's mother, Hemlata Balasaheb Magar, a case was registered. The complaint stated that Deepti had ended her life at her residence in Kad Vasti, Sortapwadi, on the evening of January 24 due to harassment from her in-laws and constant pressure to bring money from her parents' home.
"A complaint was lodged against her husband Rohan Karbhari Chaudhary, brother-in-law Rohit Karbhari Chaudhary, father-in-law Karbhari Chaudhary, and mother-in-law Sunita Chaudhary. The accused mother-in-law, Sunita Chaudhary, is the current sarpanch of Sortapwadi village. The accused husband and mother-in-law have been arrested, and the court has remanded them to police custody till January 31. Separate investigation teams are working to search for the remaining accused and arresting them.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
