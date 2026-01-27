ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies By Suicide Over Dowry Harassment In Pune; Husband, Mother-In-Law Held

Pune: The husband and mother-in-law of a 30-year-old woman were arrested after she allegedly died by suicide following dowry harassment three days ago, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the woman's in-laws harassed and kept pressurising her for money. The Loni Kalbhor police registered a case against the victim's husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law based on a complaint lodged by her mother.

The incident occurred in Sortapwadi near Uruli Kanchan in Pune. The deceased, Deepti Magar Chaudhary (30) was married to Rohan Karbhari Chaudhary in 2019. Her father-in-law is a school teacher and mother-in-law is sarpanch of Sortapwadi village since last October, police said. The woman's mother-in-law, Sunita Chaudhary, and husband, Rohan Karbhari Chaudhary, have been arrested.

According to police, at the time of wedding, Deepti's family had given 50 tolas of gold, Rs 10 lakh in cash and another Rs 25 lakh for a car. However, few months later, she was subjected to harassment with her in-laws suspecting her character, criticising her appearance, and claiming she was incompetent in household chores.