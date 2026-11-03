ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana; Family Blames Harassment Over Rejection Of Marriage For Death

Woman dies by suicide at CMC Chowk in Ludhiana. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide, with the family blaming a man for subjecting her to harassment, forcing her to take the extreme step.

The woman allegedly ended her life after a stone-pelting and firing incident late last night at the CMC Chowk in Ludhiana.

The woman, identified as Raina Dhir, died by suicide this morning, and her family has accused the young man, Divyanshu Bagga, of harassing her. The family members of the woman have said that they were planning a marriage but learnt that Bagga was involved in illicit activities. They said that they didn't agree to the marriage, following which the man started harassing Raina. Last night, Bagga arrived in Raina's street in a vehicle and played loud music and continued to harass her, the family members said. According to them, in the morning, when they were leaving to file a complaint with the police, the woman ended her life by suicide. Following the death, the girl's mother remains inconsolable. The family staged a road blockade at CMC Chowk in Ludhiana and has sought action against the accused.