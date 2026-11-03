Woman Dies By Suicide In Ludhiana; Family Blames Harassment Over Rejection Of Marriage For Death
The woman allegedly ended her life by suicide after a stone-pelting and firing incident late last night outside their house.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Ludhiana: A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide, with the family blaming a man for subjecting her to harassment, forcing her to take the extreme step.
The woman allegedly ended her life after a stone-pelting and firing incident late last night at the CMC Chowk in Ludhiana.
The woman, identified as Raina Dhir, died by suicide this morning, and her family has accused the young man, Divyanshu Bagga, of harassing her.
The family members of the woman have said that they were planning a marriage but learnt that Bagga was involved in illicit activities. They said that they didn't agree to the marriage, following which the man started harassing Raina.
Last night, Bagga arrived in Raina's street in a vehicle and played loud music and continued to harass her, the family members said.
According to them, in the morning, when they were leaving to file a complaint with the police, the woman ended her life by suicide.
Following the death, the girl's mother remains inconsolable. The family staged a road blockade at CMC Chowk in Ludhiana and has sought action against the accused.
Later, police arrived at the scene and persuaded the family to lift the blockade. Police have registered a case on the statements provided by the family of the deceased.
SHO Harpal Singh said police have begun investigation and further action will be "taken based on the outcome of the probe."
Bagga, however, refuted the allegations of the woman's family. " It was my birthday yesterday. Raina had invited me to her home and even informed me that her family had agreed to our marriage. I had been in a relationship with her for the past one and a half years."
"When I reached Raina's house, the family blocked the street from both ends; they opened fire on my Thar vehicle and also pelted it with bricks and stones. The girl's mother even threatened to kill me and even damaged the vehicle. I was also accompanied by my friend, who is a witness to the entire incident."
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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