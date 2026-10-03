ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies By Suicide Following Disagreement With Parents Over Her Marriage In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvarur: A young woman allegedly died by suicide following a disagreement with her parents regarding her marriage in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur.

Police said the 24-year-old lived with her parents on North Street in Thiruvarur. Her father runs a bicycle shop and the family resides on the first floor of the building. On Saturday morning, the woman came downstairs, took a kerosene can kept in a room behind the bicycle shop, poured the fuel over herself, and set herself ablaze. Hearing her screams, the deceased's father rushed downstairs and attempted to save her. The deceased had sustained severe burns all over his body and collapsed, crying out in agony. Her family members and neighbors rushed to the spot and took her to Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital in a 108 ambulance. However, doctors declared her brought dead. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to the Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.