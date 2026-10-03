Woman Dies By Suicide Following Disagreement With Parents Over Her Marriage In Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur
The woman's parents were not willing to get her married to a man with whom she was engaged.
Published : October 3, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Thiruvarur: A young woman allegedly died by suicide following a disagreement with her parents regarding her marriage in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvarur.
Police said the 24-year-old lived with her parents on North Street in Thiruvarur. Her father runs a bicycle shop and the family resides on the first floor of the building. On Saturday morning, the woman came downstairs, took a kerosene can kept in a room behind the bicycle shop, poured the fuel over herself, and set herself ablaze.
Hearing her screams, the deceased's father rushed downstairs and attempted to save her. The deceased had sustained severe burns all over his body and collapsed, crying out in agony.
Her family members and neighbors rushed to the spot and took her to Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital in a 108 ambulance. However, doctors declared her brought dead. Later, police recovered the body and sent it to the Thiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem.
Thiruvarur Town Police registered a case and conducted an investigation, which revealed that the deceased had been engaged to a man from Mayiladuthurai. The man's family had claimed that he was working in London.
It is reported that the deceased and her fiance grew close. However, over time, her parents discovered that her fiance did not actually work in London, but was instead employed at a chicken shop.
It is reported that, subsequently, her parents called off the engagement and sought a different partner for her. Preliminary investigations reveal that she took her own life due to a disagreement with her parents. Police said the deceased was displeased with her parents over their disagreement to get her married to the man from Mayiladuthurai.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
Also Read
9 Pc Students Reported Suicidal Thoughts, 34 Pc Felt Like Outsiders On Campus: SC Task Force Survey