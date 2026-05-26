ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies By Suicide At Police Wireless Tower In Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur

Jashpur: A 22-year-old woman died after climbing a wireless tower located inside the Kunkuri police station premises in Chhattisgarh’s Jashpur district, officials said. The incident triggered panic among police personnel and local residents, as rescue teams made repeated efforts to bring her down safely. After hours of operation, her body was brought down from the tower.

According to local residents, the deceased was a native of the Dhumadand area. Family members said she had been mentally distressed for a long time and was addicted to watching stunt and risky videos on her mobile phone.

Police said the woman had left home along with her mother to get documents prepared for her four-year-old daughter. However, she went missing before the work could be completed. Her family searched for her but could not trace her whereabouts.

On Tuesday morning, the woman herself allegedly informed the 112 helpline that she was on the tower, following which police and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Jashpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Kumar Patanwar said that personnel from the police department, Nagar Sena, District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and Nagar Panchayat launched a rescue operation and tried to counsel her to come down safely. However, the efforts did not succeed.