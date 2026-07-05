ETV Bharat / state

Distressed Over Male Friend's Death, Woman Dies By Suicide In Jaipur

Jaipur: An undergraduate college student allegedly died by suicide, a day after her male friend was killed in a road accident in Jaipur, police said on Sunday.

The woman's body was recovered from her room in a guest house, where she was living on rent, on Saturday evening.

According to the police, the woman's friend died in a road accident on Friday and she went to attend his last rites at his native village on Saturday. She was found dead a few hours after returning to the guest house, they said.

During the investigation, police found a note addressed to her mother, from her room, in which she allegedly said that she was ending her life as she was extremely sad and distressed by her friend's death.

Upon information, a team from Jawahar Nagar police station reached the guest house and launched an investigation. Police said her body has been shifted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital mortuary.