Distressed Over Male Friend's Death, Woman Dies By Suicide In Jaipur
Jaipur police found a note from the woman's room where she allegedly said she was distressed due to her male friend's death, reports Vikas Vyas.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Jaipur: An undergraduate college student allegedly died by suicide, a day after her male friend was killed in a road accident in Jaipur, police said on Sunday.
The woman's body was recovered from her room in a guest house, where she was living on rent, on Saturday evening.
According to the police, the woman's friend died in a road accident on Friday and she went to attend his last rites at his native village on Saturday. She was found dead a few hours after returning to the guest house, they said.
During the investigation, police found a note addressed to her mother, from her room, in which she allegedly said that she was ending her life as she was extremely sad and distressed by her friend's death.
Upon information, a team from Jawahar Nagar police station reached the guest house and launched an investigation. Police said her body has been shifted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital mortuary.
Sarla Yadav, an officer of Jawahar Nagar police station said the incident was revealed when her friend, who also lived in the guest house, returned from work. "The deceased was a BA student and earlier, lived at a PG accommodation. She had shifted to the guest house only a few days ago. It has been learnt that she was friends with a youth, who died in a road accident on Friday. The girl was upset since then," Yadav said.
Investigations revealed that she went to the youth's village and attended his last rites on Saturday. After returning, she was extremely sad and had been crying inconsolably, police said.
"Her friend, who had accompanied her to the funeral, had returned to the guest house with her. However, she had gone out for some work and when she returned, found the woman lying unconscious inside the room. A note addressed to her mother has been recovered from the spot and it is being examined," Yadav said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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