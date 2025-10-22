ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies By Suicide After Being Sexually Harassed By Rowdy Sheeter In Telangana's Khammam

Khammam: A 28-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a rowdy sheeter in Telangana’s Khammam district, officials said on Wednesday.

Raghunathapalem Police Station Inspector Usman Sharif said, "The woman, from Jagya Tanda in the Khammam district, had gone to the nearby village with another woman to pick cotton on Monday. The accused, who lived opposite her house, approached her in the field and sexually harassed her."

"When the woman resisted, the accused attacked her. The woman returned home and took the extreme step. The deceased was living with her husband and son," Sharif said.

Sharif added, "The case has been investigated based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s husband that his wife died by suicide due to the accused's harassment and assault." A rowdy sheet was opened against the accused a month ago. "The deceased’s body was taken to Khammam Hospital for a postmortem on Tuesday," Sharif added.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased protested on the road in front of Khammam Hospital, expressing anger that there were injuries on her body, and they were not taken into account in the autopsy. They alleged that the case was being sidetracked. They further alleged that there was a rowdy sheet against the accused and that he was creating panic by attacking everyone in the village.