Bengaluru Woman Dies At Mylapore Railway Station Rest Room In Chennai
The post-mortem examination confirmed her death was caused by injuries resulting from the fall.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:21 PM IST
Chennai: A woman lost her life after accidentally falling into a pit near the restroom at the Mylapore MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) station.
The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Vijaya, a native of Bengaluru. She had been residing in Velachery with her daughter, who was undergoing treatment for a heart condition.
Four days ago, after visiting the Omandurar Government Hospital with her daughter, Vijaya boarded the MRTS train at night to return to Velachery, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter.
During the journey, Vijaya got off at the Mylapore MRTS station to use the restroom. She seated her daughter and granddaughter on a bench on the platform and went to the restroom alone.
However, Vijaya did not return even after a long time. Alarmed, her daughter searched the station and the surrounding areas. Unable to locate her, she filed a complaint at the Mylapore police station that same night.
The police conducted a search at the station but were unable to trace Vijaya's whereabouts; they assured the family that appropriate action would be taken. Her daughter and granddaughter then returned home.
Meanwhile, local residents informed the police today about a foul odour emanating from the lower level of the Mylapore MRTS station. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel inspected the area and discovered a decomposed female body.
Police investigations raised the possibility that the body might be that of Vijaya, who had gone missing from the station four days earlier. Vijaya's daughter arrived at the scene and confirmed—based on the clothing and jewelry found on the body—that the deceased was indeed her mother.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the Thiruvanmiyur Railway Police arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. They discovered a hole in the floor of a room within the restroom area; the room was shrouded in darkness due to a lack of electricity. Police inquiries suggest that Vijaya likely fell through the hole in the floor, sustaining fatal injuries after plunging to a depth of approximately 45 feet.
Railway police further stated that the post-mortem examination confirmed her death was caused by injuries resulting from the fall—specifically, broken ribs that damaged her heart.
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