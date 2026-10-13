ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru Woman Dies At Mylapore Railway Station Rest Room In Chennai

Chennai: A woman lost her life after accidentally falling into a pit near the restroom at the Mylapore MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) station.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Vijaya, a native of Bengaluru. She had been residing in Velachery with her daughter, who was undergoing treatment for a heart condition.

Four days ago, after visiting the Omandurar Government Hospital with her daughter, Vijaya boarded the MRTS train at night to return to Velachery, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter.

During the journey, Vijaya got off at the Mylapore MRTS station to use the restroom. She seated her daughter and granddaughter on a bench on the platform and went to the restroom alone.

However, Vijaya did not return even after a long time. Alarmed, her daughter searched the station and the surrounding areas. Unable to locate her, she filed a complaint at the Mylapore police station that same night.

The police conducted a search at the station but were unable to trace Vijaya's whereabouts; they assured the family that appropriate action would be taken. Her daughter and granddaughter then returned home.