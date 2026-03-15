ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies After Surgery At Chennai Fertility Clinic; Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Chennai: A 31-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at a private fertility clinic in Chennai died after a surgical procedure, with her family alleging medical negligence and demanding action against the hospital, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Amala Sophia, was a resident of Adhanur near Urapakkam in the Chennai suburbs. She and her husband, Anand Prakash (33), had been undergoing fertility treatment at a private clinic in Mandaveli as they were trying to conceive.

According to police, doctors at the clinic had informed the couple that a cyst in Sophia’s uterus needed to be removed and advised a surgical procedure. The surgery was carried out on March 14. Doctors said that she would regain consciousness within about an hour after the operation. However, when she did not wake up, she was shifted to a nearby private hospital for further treatment, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following the incident, her husband and other family members lodged a complaint at the Abhiramapuram Police Station, alleging medical negligence by the fertility clinic. Police said the body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, family members staged a road blockade protest outside the hospital, leading to traffic disruption in the area. A police team led by Royapettah Assistant Commissioner Ilangovan reached the spot and pacified the protestors after negotiations.