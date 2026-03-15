Woman Dies After Surgery At Chennai Fertility Clinic; Family Alleges Medical Negligence
The woman had a cyst in her uterus and was undergoing treatment at a private fertility clinic in Chennai.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Chennai: A 31-year-old woman who was undergoing treatment at a private fertility clinic in Chennai died after a surgical procedure, with her family alleging medical negligence and demanding action against the hospital, police said on Sunday.
The deceased, identified as Amala Sophia, was a resident of Adhanur near Urapakkam in the Chennai suburbs. She and her husband, Anand Prakash (33), had been undergoing fertility treatment at a private clinic in Mandaveli as they were trying to conceive.
According to police, doctors at the clinic had informed the couple that a cyst in Sophia’s uterus needed to be removed and advised a surgical procedure. The surgery was carried out on March 14. Doctors said that she would regain consciousness within about an hour after the operation. However, when she did not wake up, she was shifted to a nearby private hospital for further treatment, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Following the incident, her husband and other family members lodged a complaint at the Abhiramapuram Police Station, alleging medical negligence by the fertility clinic. Police said the body was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Meanwhile, family members staged a road blockade protest outside the hospital, leading to traffic disruption in the area. A police team led by Royapettah Assistant Commissioner Ilangovan reached the spot and pacified the protestors after negotiations.
Speaking to reporters, Anand Prakash said his wife did not regain consciousness after the surgery and doctors initially told him she was still undergoing treatment. “As she remained unconscious, she was shifted to another private hospital for advanced care, but she died immediately after reaching there,” he said.
Sophia’s brother, Antony, alleged that negligence by the hospital administration and lack of adequate infrastructure led to his sister’s death and demanded the arrest of those responsible. Police said a case has been registered under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (suspicious death), and further investigation is underway.
Mukundhan, Inspector of Abhiramapuram Police Station, said the police have questioned the administration of the fertility clinic. "We conducted an inquiry with the administration of the fertility treatment centre involved regarding the woman's death. They explained that the deceased woman was obese and that surgery was performed under anaesthesia to address this condition; however, she passed away due to a lack of adequate oxygen supply," the Inspector said.
“The Medical Council and the Directorate of Medical Services have been informed. Further action will be taken based on the report submitted by these authorities following their inquiry, as well as the findings of the post-mortem examination,” he said.
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