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Woman Dies After Saree Catches Fire While Lighting Lamps At Hyderabad Home

Representational Image ( IANS )

Hyderabad: A 62-year-old woman died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday, two days after her saree caught fire while she was lighting lamps at her home in Hyderabad, police officials said.

The incident took place on the evening of November 22 at Jagannath Residency, under the jurisdiction of the SR Nagar police station, they said. The deceased, identified as Chaparla Bhanumathi, was lighting lamps at her residence as part of the Karthika month observances when her saree accidentally caught fire, the officials added.

Within moments, the flames spread across her body, leaving her with severe burn injuries. The fire also damaged household appliances at the residence, according to the police. Family members rushed Bhanumathi to a nearby hospital soon after the incident. She was later shifted to another hospital in Banjara Hills for better medical care. Despite the efforts of doctors, she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday (November 24).