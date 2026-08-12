Woman Dies After Plunging Into Pond In Husband's New Car While Learning To Drive In Kolkata
After dropping her daughter to school on her scooty, Sumitra Das, took out her husband's new car to practice for her upcoming driving test.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST|
Updated : August 12, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Keshtopur: A 34-year-old woman died after she plunged into a pond in Kestopur area of Kolkata while learning to drive her husband's newly purchased car on Wednesday. Police recovered her body 90 minutes later.
The incident occurred in Prafulla Kanan West area of Keshtopur. The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Das.
Sumitra's was scheduled to appear for her driving license test on August 22. To prepare for the test and gain confidence behind the wheel, she had been practising for some time.
Her husband, Krishnendu Das, had recently purchased a four-wheeler. On Wednesday morning, she dropped her daughter off at school on her scooty and returned home. Then she parked her scooty, took out her husband's new car from the garage, and began driving.
Police preliminarily suspect she accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and the sudden jerk caused her to lose control, causing the car to plunge into a 10 to 12-foot deep pond in front of the house. Due to the high speed, the car drifted from the bank to the middle of the pond.
Neighbours raised an alarm upon witnessing the incident and many even jumped into the pond to save her, but their efforts were in vain as the car windows were shut and it sank rapidly.
Upon learning about the incident, Baguiati police, which operates under the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, along with a fire services team rushed to the scene. After nearly 90 minutes of strenuous effort, the submerged car was hauled ashore from the middle of the pond using a crane and ropes.
Police said after the car was recovered, it was evident that Sumitra had made a desperate attempt to save herself and her face was turned towards the rear door while her legs were trapped against the steering wheel. Police suspect as water entered through the front, the driver attempted to escape by opening the rear door but failed due to the water pressure and depth.
An official of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said that based on preliminary investigation and circumstances, it is believed the driver, due to her inexperience, mistook the accelerator for brake, causing the vehicle to plunge straight into the pond at high speed. The body has been recovered and sent for a post-mortem and a full investigation into the incident is underway, he said.
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