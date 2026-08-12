ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies After Plunging Into Pond In Husband's New Car While Learning To Drive In Kolkata

Keshtopur: A 34-year-old woman died after she plunged into a pond in Kestopur area of Kolkata while learning to drive her husband's newly purchased car on Wednesday. Police recovered her body 90 minutes later.

The incident occurred in Prafulla Kanan West area of ​​Keshtopur. The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Das.

Sumitra's was scheduled to appear for her driving license test on August 22. To prepare for the test and gain confidence behind the wheel, she had been practising for some time.

Her husband, Krishnendu Das, had recently purchased a four-wheeler. On Wednesday morning, she dropped her daughter off at school on her scooty and returned home. Then she parked her scooty, took out her husband's new car from the garage, and began driving.

Police preliminarily suspect she accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and the sudden jerk caused her to lose control, causing the car to plunge into a 10 to 12-foot deep pond in front of the house. Due to the high speed, the car drifted from the bank to the middle of the pond.