ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies After Monkey Attack In Rajasthan’s Kota; Doctors Cite Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Kota: A 28-year-old woman died of a suspected cardiac arrest after being attacked by a troop of monkeys on the terrace of her home in Rajasthan’s Kota district, officials said on Monday.

The deceased, Renu Bhat, a resident of the Kansua area under the Udyog Nagar police station limits, was on the terrace of her house to hang clothes to dry when monkeys attacked her.

According to her brother-in-law, Arjun Bhat, a group of red-faced monkeys suddenly appeared on the terrace and pounced on her. “She tried to fend them off with a stick, but they bit her in several places, leaving visible marks on her waist,” he said.

Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the terrace and found Renu unconscious. She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. “Doctors attributed her death to a silent attack or sudden cardiac arrest triggered by severe shock,” the family said.

Renu, who married Pradeep Bhat in 2018, is survived by a young daughter. Family members and residents accused the district administration of the death, saying they failed to check the severe monkey menace.