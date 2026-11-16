Woman Dies After Monkey Attack In Rajasthan’s Kota; Doctors Cite Sudden Cardiac Arrest
A 28-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Kota died of a suspected cardiac arrest triggered by shock after monkeys attacked her, reports by Manish gautam
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST
Kota: A 28-year-old woman died of a suspected cardiac arrest after being attacked by a troop of monkeys on the terrace of her home in Rajasthan’s Kota district, officials said on Monday.
The deceased, Renu Bhat, a resident of the Kansua area under the Udyog Nagar police station limits, was on the terrace of her house to hang clothes to dry when monkeys attacked her.
According to her brother-in-law, Arjun Bhat, a group of red-faced monkeys suddenly appeared on the terrace and pounced on her. “She tried to fend them off with a stick, but they bit her in several places, leaving visible marks on her waist,” he said.
Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the terrace and found Renu unconscious. She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. “Doctors attributed her death to a silent attack or sudden cardiac arrest triggered by severe shock,” the family said.
Renu, who married Pradeep Bhat in 2018, is survived by a young daughter. Family members and residents accused the district administration of the death, saying they failed to check the severe monkey menace.
“Despite multiple complaints to local authorities and the installation of a trapping cage, the animals continue to roam the area unchecked,” said Arjun.
Local councillor Sapna Burt expressed serious concern over the death and said municipal corporation officials had been alerted and urged to launch an immediate drive to capture the monkeys.
Udyog Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Yadav, however, said police had not yet received a formal report regarding the incident. “We are verifying the details of the case and will proceed accordingly,” he said.
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