Woman Dies After Field Fire In Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar
The incident took place when the woman went to gather straw and was caught in the flames following stubble burning.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
Baloda Bazar: A 46-year-old woman died after being caught in a fire while collecting straw from her field in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district, police said.
Identified as Prabha Sahu, the woman was a resident of Sel village in the Kasdol police station area.
According to police, stubble was being burnt in the field when the fire spread. “The woman went to gather straw and was caught in the flames. Heavy smoke from the fire also caused suffocation,” they said.
Police said that nearby villagers alerted them about the incident, and they reached the spot immediately. “We took the body into our custody for a post-mortem examination. The exact sequence of events and cause of death, whether due to burns or suffocation or any other cause, will be determined after the report,” said an official.
Station House Officer (SHO) of Kasdol, Shashank Sinha, said that the preliminary investigation shows the fire spread during stubble burning and the woman was caught in it. “A detailed investigation is underway to determine how the fire started,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sel village, where the woman lived, witnessed a sober atmosphere following the incident. The residents are consoling the grieving family, who are struggling to come to terms with Sahu’s death.
