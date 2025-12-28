ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies After Field Fire In Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar

Baloda Bazar: A 46-year-old woman died after being caught in a fire while collecting straw from her field in Chhattisgarh’s Baloda Bazar-Bhatapara district, police said.

Identified as Prabha Sahu, the woman was a resident of Sel village in the Kasdol police station area.

According to police, stubble was being burnt in the field when the fire spread. “The woman went to gather straw and was caught in the flames. Heavy smoke from the fire also caused suffocation,” they said.