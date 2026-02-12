ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies After Drunk Cop Runs Over Her In Ambala

Ambala: A 25-year-old woman died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a police officer under the influence of alcohol in Haryana's Ambala, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as head constable Amit, has been taken into custody, they added.

The body of the deceased, identified as Nikita, was brought to Amabala Civil Hospital on Tuesday night. Dr DD Pandey of the hospital said, "We received the body of a 25-year-old girl at around 9:30 pm. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary. The police are conducting an investigation."

Ravinder Singh, an e-rickshaw driver, alleged that a speeding car driven by a police officer struck his e-rickshaw in which Nikita was sitting. "I was coming from Ambala Cantonment with four passengers in the e-rickshaw. Suddenly A speeding car driven by a police officer hit my vehicle, and a girl fell from it and was run over. The police officer was drunk. She was declared dead at the civic hospital," Singh added.

Mayank, the victim's brother, also alleged that the police officer was driving under the influence of liquor. "My elder sister, Nikita, was coming from Delhi. She works in Gurugram. A drunk police officer was driving the car, which ran over her," he added.