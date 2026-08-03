Woman Dragged Into River By Crocodile In Odisha's Kendrapara, Body Recovered
The victim had been to Brahmani river for bathing when she went missing. Her body was fished out by fire personnel, reports Radhakant Mohanty.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Kendrapara: A 46-year-old woman was dragged into the Brahmani river by a crocodile while she was taking bath at Patna village under Pattamundai police station in Odisha's Kendrapara district.
The victim was identified as Suchitra Das and her body was fished out of the river by personnel of the Fire department.
Suchitra's sister-in-law Sujata Das said, "Suchitra used to bathe in the river everyday at 5 am. "Due to lack of supply water, all the villagers depend on the river for bathing and other activities. Suchitra had been to the river with me and other members of her family. However, since there was a rush on the bank of the river as several kanwariyas had gathered there to collect water, we did not notice that Suchitra had gone missing".
Sujata said when she and others went back to the bank of the river, she saw saw a bucket, slippers and other items that belonged to Suchitra. "We realized that a crocodile might have dragged Suchitra to the river," she said. Sources said Suchitra's family searched for her and called the Fire department for help
A team of fire personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation on boats and specialized equipment which went on for several hours before Suchitra's body was traced and taken out of the river.
Panchayat samiti member Shashank Shekhar Biswal said Suchitra worked as a cook at the Damodarpur Nodal High School and is survived by her husband and three children. Meanwhile, the villagers questioned the efficacy of fencing around the river done by the Forest department to prevent crocodiles from straying into human habitations. They demanded adequate compensation for Suchitra's family.
Amid floods in Kendrapara district, several estuarine crocodiles have been reportedly swept into inundated riverside villages from their natural habitat in Bhitarkanika National Park, prompting forest authorities to issue safety warnings.
The warnings cover villages in Aul, Pattamundai and Rajkanika blocks where crocodiles have been spotted in swollen rivers, ponds and floodwaters. Forest officials suspect that the reptiles were carried away by strong currents from Bhitarkanika during the floods.
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