ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dragged Into River By Crocodile In Odisha's Kendrapara, Body Recovered

Kendrapara: A 46-year-old woman was dragged into the Brahmani river by a crocodile while she was taking bath at Patna village under Pattamundai police station in Odisha's Kendrapara district.

The victim was identified as Suchitra Das and her body was fished out of the river by personnel of the Fire department.

Suchitra's sister-in-law Sujata Das said, "Suchitra used to bathe in the river everyday at 5 am. "Due to lack of supply water, all the villagers depend on the river for bathing and other activities. Suchitra had been to the river with me and other members of her family. However, since there was a rush on the bank of the river as several kanwariyas had gathered there to collect water, we did not notice that Suchitra had gone missing".

Sujata said when she and others went back to the bank of the river, she saw saw a bucket, slippers and other items that belonged to Suchitra. "We realized that a crocodile might have dragged Suchitra to the river," she said. Sources said Suchitra's family searched for her and called the Fire department for help