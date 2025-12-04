ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Die After Carbon Monoxide Leak In Jharkhand's Dhanbad, District Administration Orders Probe

Dhanbad: Hours after two women were allegedly killed and 12 other fell sick after inhaling carbon monoxide leaking from underground mines, at Kenduadih Basti in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, the district administration ordered a probe into the incident.

The incident also prompted Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) to shift around 1,000 residents to safer locations, officials said.

The exact cause of the death of the women, identified as Priyanka Devi and Lalita Devi however, is yet to be ascertained, and it can only be confirmed after receiving the postmortem report, the officials said. Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aditya Ranjan ordered an investigation into the poisonous gas leak from underground mines and also directed the coal company to shift residents from the affected area to a safe place immediately.

“Based on the probe report, action will be taken against responsible persons,” the DC said. The DC held an emergency meeting with the BCCL, Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), health department, disaster management department and the Jharia Rehabilitation Authority (JRDA) officials.

He held discussions over the reasons for leakage, measures taken to check them and the status of shifting of affected residents from the sites. Soon after the incident, BCCL started eviction of people from the danger zones, they said. The area is a declared ‘danger zone’ due to underground mine fires.

The company also pasted notices on the walls of houses in the locality, asking people to vacate at the earliest, an official said.