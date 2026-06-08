Woman Dies After Being Detected With HIV In Uttarakhand; Husband Accused Of Concealing Illness
The woman's brother accused his brother-in-law of avoiding a test and even producing a forged HIV 'negative' report.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Dehradun: The family of a woman, who recently died after being detected with HIV, has accused her husband from Pauri Garhwal district of concealing the illness and producing a forged HIV 'negative' report to tarnish his wife's reputation. Police have registered a case against the woman's husband, an assistant teacher in a government school and his family members following a complaint by his brother-in-law.
Woman found HIV-positive
It is understood that the deceased woman's brother lodged a complaint at the Premnagar police station stating that his sister had married the accused from Pauri Garhwal in 2013. On February 14, 2026, after her health deteriorated, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun in critical condition. During medical examinations, she was found to be HIV-positive. The woman passed away on March 2, 2026, while undergoing treatment.
Husband accused of avoiding test
According to the woman's brother, once she was detected with HIV, doctors subsequently advised that her husband and son also undergo testing. However, the husband left the hospital without getting tested, the complainant said. A few days later, he sent an HIV test report via WhatsApp, claiming it was issued by Graphic Era Hospital, Dhoolkot; the report showed a negative result, he added.
'Concealed' illness and a 'forged' report
According to the woman's brother, upon verifying the details with the Graphic Era hospital administration, it was discovered that the report was forged. The UHID (Unique Hospital Identification) number on the report belonged to a different female patient, and there was no record of a test conducted under the husband's name, raising suspicions about the report's authenticity, he added.
The complaint further alleged that the accused refused to undergo a re-test at Indresh Hospital. The woman's family alleged that the husband concealed his illness, procured forged documents, and tarnished the deceased's social reputation.
The complaint by the woman's brother alleged that the accused concealed his HIV-positive status from his family, avoided getting tested, and attempted to portray himself as healthy by presenting a forged medical report. He alleged that the accused transmitted the disease to her sister leading to her death.
Jitendra Kumar, SSI, Premnagar Police Station said that a case has been registered against four individuals, including the husband, based on the complaint. “The police are currently investigating the matter," he said.
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