ETV Bharat / state

Woman Dies After Being Detected With HIV In Uttarakhand; Husband Accused Of Concealing Illness

Dehradun: The family of a woman, who recently died after being detected with HIV, has accused her husband from Pauri Garhwal district of concealing the illness and producing a forged HIV 'negative' report to tarnish his wife's reputation. Police have registered a case against the woman's husband, an assistant teacher in a government school and his family members following a complaint by his brother-in-law.

Woman found HIV-positive

It is understood that the deceased woman's brother lodged a complaint at the Premnagar police station stating that his sister had married the accused from Pauri Garhwal in 2013. On February 14, 2026, after her health deteriorated, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun in critical condition. During medical examinations, she was found to be HIV-positive. The woman passed away on March 2, 2026, while undergoing treatment.

Husband accused of avoiding test

According to the woman's brother, once she was detected with HIV, doctors subsequently advised that her husband and son also undergo testing. However, the husband left the hospital without getting tested, the complainant said. A few days later, he sent an HIV test report via WhatsApp, claiming it was issued by Graphic Era Hospital, Dhoolkot; the report showed a negative result, he added.