Woman Dies After Acid Attack By Husband In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi: A woman succumbed to severe burns four days after an alleged acid attack by her husband in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday night, police said.

On Saturday evening, Mamata Thakur was allegedly attacked with acid and pushed off the first floor of her house by her husband, Nandlal. She was undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she died last night. The accused has already been arrested, police added.

Before her death, Mamta had expressed her wish to be cremated at Hanuman Ghat in Mandi saying, she did not want to be cremated at her in-laws' house. Her body would be brought to Mandi after post-mortem, police said.

A case was initially registered against her husband under attempt to murder charge but now police are adding murder charge. The police have initiated necessary action after receiving information from the family. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem and further procedures will be initiated, police added.