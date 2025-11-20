Woman Dies After Acid Attack By Husband In Himachal Pradesh
Mamta's last wish was not to be cremated at her in-laws' place so her body will be brought to Mandi after post-mortem, police said.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Mandi: A woman succumbed to severe burns four days after an alleged acid attack by her husband in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday night, police said.
On Saturday evening, Mamata Thakur was allegedly attacked with acid and pushed off the first floor of her house by her husband, Nandlal. She was undergoing treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she died last night. The accused has already been arrested, police added.
Before her death, Mamta had expressed her wish to be cremated at Hanuman Ghat in Mandi saying, she did not want to be cremated at her in-laws' house. Her body would be brought to Mandi after post-mortem, police said.
A case was initially registered against her husband under attempt to murder charge but now police are adding murder charge. The police have initiated necessary action after receiving information from the family. The body will be handed over to the family after post-mortem and further procedures will be initiated, police added.
Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP), Sakshi Verma, said, "The victim succumbed to her injuries at the PGIMER, Chandigarh late Wednesday night. The police are now investigating the case from a murder perspective and investigations are underway."
According to Mandi Police, the couple was having a domestic dispute for some time. On November 15, Nandlal allegedly threw acid on Mamta following an argument and then pushed her from the first floor of the house. Mamta was taken to the nearby hospital with more than 50 percent burns and a broken jaw. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh, where she was being treated in the burn unit of the Trauma Centre.
However, Mamta's condition suddenly worsened on Wednesday night and she died. Mamta's family informed police about her death late at night.
