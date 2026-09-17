Two Women Die After Cesarean Section In Rajasthan's Kota, Another Critical
The women were referred to Kota from Bundi after their health deteriorated shortly after the cesarean section.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 10:38 PM IST
Bundi: Two women, on whom cesarean section was performed at Rajasthan's Bundi district women's hospital died at a healthcare facility in Kota.
Sources said, doctors performed cesarean section on three pregnant women at the women's hospital on Wednesday. Later, the women's health deteriorated and they were referred to a hospital in Kota at different times. While Varsha Sen and 25-year-old Kavita Kumawat died during treatment, the third Zeenat, is undergoing treatment.
Hospital Deputy Controller Dr Govind Gupta said the news of the deaths of Varsha and Kavita during treatment in Kota was reported through the media and higher officials have been informed of the incident.
Kavita's maternal uncle, Chandraprakash Kumawat, stated she complained heavy bleeding after the cesarean section. "We took her to a private hospital in Kota, where she died shortly afterwards. She was cremated on Thursday at her maternal home in Rasulpura, Indragarh," he said.
Kavita's husband Bhagchand Kumawat said his wife's first delivery was done through a caesarean section three years back. "She was admitted to the district hospital on Wednesday for her second delivery. The doctors advised a caesarean section. Kavita was taken to the OT at 12 noon. After the operation, she was shifted to the ward. Shortly after her transfer, the doctors and staff noticed that Kavita was bleeding heavily, so they immediately referred her to Kota. The family took Kavita to Kota after 4 pm. She died at a private hospital in Kota at 6 pm. Doctors stated that excessive bleeding had caused her pulse to drop and blood pressure to drop," he said.
Dr Nirmala Sharma, Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital, Kota, said Zeenat, arrived at their hospital at 6 am on Thursday and is undergoing treatment. "She underwent a cesarean delivery in Bundi and is in critical condition," she said. Dr RK Agarwal, Director of a private hospital in Kota, said Kavita Kumawat from Bundi arrived at the hospital on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated following a cesarean delivery. She was already critical when she arrived, where she died late Wednesday night, he said.
Zeenat's husband, Alauddin, said his wife was bleeding profusely, which led to the referral to Kota this morning.
Varsha's husband Hanuman Prasad Sen alleged his wife was being treated by a female doctor. "The doctor referred Varsha to the district hospital on September 15. The next day, Varsha underwent a cesarean delivery at the district hospital. Varsha had not passed urine for approximately two hours after the operation. I informed the doctor and hospital staff about this but nothing was done," he said.
Hanuman said even after several hours, Varsha did not pass urine, and her condition gradually deteriorated. "As her condition worsened, the hospital administration hurriedly referred her to Kota. Varsha died late at night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kota," he said.
Varsha's body was taken to her native Silor village on Thursday afternoon where angry family members and villagers staged a protest. Upon receiving information, Sadar police arrived at the scene and appealed to the crowd to maintain peace. However, the angry family members remained adamant in demanding action in the matter.
The family members demanded action against the female doctor, along with financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the deceased's family. Dr Govind Gupta, Deputy Controller of the District Hospital, stated that the hospital administration has been informed of the incident and the matter is being investigated. He added if the investigation reveals negligence at any level in the treatment, action will be taken against those involved as per the rules.
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