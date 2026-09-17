ETV Bharat / state

Two Women Die After Cesarean Section In Rajasthan's Kota, Another Critical

Bundi: Two women, on whom cesarean section was performed at Rajasthan's Bundi district women's hospital died at a healthcare facility in Kota.

Sources said, doctors performed cesarean section on three pregnant women at the women's hospital on Wednesday. Later, the women's health deteriorated and they were referred to a hospital in Kota at different times. While Varsha Sen and 25-year-old Kavita Kumawat died during treatment, the third Zeenat, is undergoing treatment.

Hospital Deputy Controller Dr Govind Gupta said the news of the deaths of Varsha and Kavita during treatment in Kota was reported through the media and higher officials have been informed of the incident.

Kavita's maternal uncle, Chandraprakash Kumawat, stated she complained heavy bleeding after the cesarean section. "We took her to a private hospital in Kota, where she died shortly afterwards. She was cremated on Thursday at her maternal home in Rasulpura, Indragarh," he said.

Kavita's husband Bhagchand Kumawat said his wife's first delivery was done through a caesarean section three years back. "She was admitted to the district hospital on Wednesday for her second delivery. The doctors advised a caesarean section. Kavita was taken to the OT at 12 noon. After the operation, she was shifted to the ward. Shortly after her transfer, the doctors and staff noticed that Kavita was bleeding heavily, so they immediately referred her to Kota. The family took Kavita to Kota after 4 pm. She died at a private hospital in Kota at 6 pm. Doctors stated that excessive bleeding had caused her pulse to drop and blood pressure to drop," he said.